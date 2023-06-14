Abu Dhabi - Emirates Steel Arkan's Youth Council hosted its first Youth in Manufacturing and Technology Forum, showcasing the Group’s commitment to engaging the Emirati youth in the journey towards a low-carbon economy in the UAE. This initiative is in line with the UAE's ambitious goals to achieve a sustainable future.

Bringing together councils from manufacturing and technology-led organizations, the forum aimed to strengthen relationships between leading companies and institutions that harness technology to develop the UAE's knowledge-based economy and provide advanced solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

The forum brought together more than 20 Youth Councils from organizations like TAQA, EGA, ADNOC, e&, Etihad Airways, ENEC, and Mubadala, empowering them to drive positive change within the industry and become catalysts for a greener future. In addition, guests from COP28 joined the forum to share essential insights into the upcoming conference and highlight possibilities for youth involvement in this global event.

Jasem Alkhateri, Chief Human Capital Officer at Emirates Steel Arkan, said, "We firmly believe that empowering our youth to actively contribute to global solutions is paramount in shaping a sustainable future. By hosting this transformative forum, our objective is to converge brilliant minds from diverse industries and facilitate discussions on the individual and collective roles in advancing the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Today, our aim is to raise awareness regarding the importance of sustainable practices, minimize environmental footprints, foster collaborative engagement among young professionals, and ignite a wave of positive change within the industry - all of which contribute to achieving long term sustainability and prosperity while inspiring generations to come.”

During the forum, participants focused on multiple areas including recycling and lifestyle awareness, the use of Artificial Intelligence in realizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), as well as gender equality.

-Ends-

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com ASDA’A BCWTarek Juma

Email: tarek.juma@bcw-global.com For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Gleb Diachkov-Gertcev

Head of Investor Relations

Email: gleb.dg@emiratessteel.com

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com