Bank creates unique musical piece ‘#TheUAESings’, highlighting the country’s journey and accomplishments

Dubai: On the occasion of the UAE’s 52nd National Day, Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, is paying a tribute to the nation through ‘#TheUAESings’, a unique musical piece with an accompanying video that narrates the country’s journey, achievements and accomplishments, composed by an Emirati production house.

Deeply rooted in the cultural and artistic legacy of the nation, the lyrics of ‘#TheUAESings’ capture the essence of the Emirates, and the people have for their country, encapsulating the pride and love that define the spirit of the UAE. As the song unfolds, it becomes a poetic journey through the nation's growth, ambitions, and the enduring beauty that shapes its identity.

The video is a portrayal of the Emirates' defining features, its landscapes, flag, expansive skies and the pride and happiness that resonates from its people. The video also focuses on the Union House, where the national flag was raised during the formation of the United Arab Emirates, symbolising unity and pride. From children chanting the national anthem in schools, to the breathtaking diversity of the Emirates' nature, ‘#TheUAESings’ is a visual and musical journey, embodying the spirit, achievements and joy of the Emirates on the significant milestone of its 52nd National Day celebration. All du customers can activate the song as the Caller Tune by sending an SMS “CT UnionDay” to 1560.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, together with executive and senior management and employees of Emirates NBD Group gathered to celebrate and honour the UAE's 52 years of unity and express commitment to the nation's progress.

