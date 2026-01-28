Dubai, UAE : Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully hosted its 1st Panel Discussion of 2026, titled “Scaling Renewables: Clean Energy Integration and Grid Stability,” bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and youth to examine the challenges and opportunities of transitioning towards resilient, renewable-based power systems.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, highlighted the profound transformation underway in the global energy landscape, emphasising that renewable energy is no longer a peripheral alternative but a central pillar of economic competitiveness, climate action and energy security. Citing the International Energy Agency, she noted that renewables are expected to account for nearly 90% of global power capacity additions by 2030, underscoring that scaling renewables is not merely about adding capacity but about how effectively clean energy is integrated into existing power systems while ensuring grid reliability, stability and resilience.

She outlined key challenges faced by energy systems worldwide, including intermittency, grid congestion, storage limitations, digital infrastructure gaps and regulatory readiness, stressing that addressing these issues requires coordinated planning, investment in smart grids, advanced storage solutions, digitalisation, demand-side management and regional collaboration

The event commenced with EEG’s first Inter-School Debate of 2026, reaffirming the organisation’s strong commitment to youth engagement and sustainability education. Students debated the motion “Renewables: The Ultimate Solution or an Overrated Challenge?”, presenting well-researched and articulate arguments on the opportunities and limitations of renewable energy systems. Al Sanawbar School, Al Ain represented the Proposition, arguing that “Renewables are the ultimate solution because they offer sustainable, future-proof energy that benefits economies and the planet.” Speaking for the Opposition Virginia International Private School, Abu Dhabi, contended that “Renewables are an overrated challenge because they face practical limits that prevent them from replacing conventional energy at national and global scales.”

The debate showcased a high level of critical thinking and environmental awareness, highlighting the important role of youth in shaping informed and balanced climate and energy discourse.

The expert panel that followed featured Eng. Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Ms. Maryam Mohammed

Alshamsi, Head of the Energy Projects Modelling Section at the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Prof. Abdul Ghani Olabi, Director, Sustainable Energy and Power Systems Research Centre at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Waseem Hoeneini, Managing Partner at WMSJ, and Dr. Mostafa Shaaban, Director of Energy, Water, and Sustainable Environment Research Center, at the American University of Sharjah.

The discussion explored key technical, regulatory and financial aspects of clean energy integration. Panellists focused on solutions such as energy storage systems, smart grids, demand response mechanisms and the emerging role of green hydrogen as a long-duration storage option. They examined how surplus renewable power can be effectively stored and utilised, while also addressing challenges related to infrastructure readiness, cost, regulatory frameworks, and market design.

The dialogue also centred on green hydrogen’s potential to enhance grid flexibility and support decarbonisation across sectors. While acknowledging its promise as a strategic enabler for high-renewable systems, speakers stressed the need for supportive policies, targeted investments and regional cooperation to overcome existing barriers and unlock its full potential. Experts also highlighted the importance of leveraging emerging technologies, including data-driven tools and smart grid solutions, to optimise real-time grid management and future-proof energy infrastructure.

The panel discussion was followed by an engaging Q&A session, where participants interacted directly with the speakers, raising questions on practical implementation, policy challenges and innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector.

Reflecting on the session, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi stated: “This panel discussion was a timely and necessary dialogue as nations scale renewable energy systems. Grid stability, flexibility and collaboration are critical to ensuring that clean energy transitions are not only ambitious but also reliable and inclusive. EEG remains committed to providing platforms that translate knowledge into actionable pathways for sustainable development.”

The discussion reinforced the importance of coordinated efforts between governments, industry and academia, as well as learning from international best practices while adapting solutions to regional contexts. Participants agreed that scaling renewables must go hand in hand with strategic planning, policy alignment and long-term investment in resilient energy systems.

This impactful session was made possible through the valued support of McDonald’s UAE, the Main Contributor, whose unwavering commitment to EEG’s programmes and activities continue to strengthen national climate dialogue platforms. Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments, as the

Venue Host, provided an exceptional setting that elevated the professionalism and ensured seamless hospitality for all participants.

The panel was further reinforced by the continued partnership of EEG’s collaborators the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council, the Swiss Business Council, Capital Club Dubai and the CSR Partner the Arabia CSR Network. Their support reflects a shared dedication to advancing environmental stewardship, promoting informed climate discourse and fostering cross-sector collaboration that drives meaningful and long-term impact.

This impactful session marked a strong beginning to EEG’s 2026 panel discussion series, setting a constructive tone for continued engagement on sustainability, climate action and clean energy transitions.

Editors’ Note:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.