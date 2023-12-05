Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) embarks on the 22nd cycle of its annual nationwide Clean UAE campaign. The inaugural event kicked off in the Emirate of Fujairah on December 5th behind Friday Market in Masafi. The campaign was held in collaboration with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The campaign is further set to sweep across all Emirates on the following dates, encouraging citizens to participate and contribute to the collective effort:

6th December – Sharjah

9th December – Umm Al Quwain

12th December – Abu Dhabi

13th December – Ras Al Khaimah

14th December – Ajman

16th December – Dubai (Conclusion of the Clean UAE Campaign)

The inaugural campaign in Fujairah witnessed an impressive turnout of 500 participants from various sectors, including private sector companies, schools, families, and voluntary groups. Together, they collected 1,500 kg of waste, demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability. The clean-up site spanned an expansive area of 2 km².

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder, and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, expressed her gratitude, stating, "The Clean UAE Campaign is a testament to the power of collective action. It's heartening to witness the diverse cross-section of our society coming together for a common cause — the preservation of our environment." She emphasised the inclusivity of the campaign, bringing together individuals, families, private organisations, academia, multi-national corporations, and other stakeholders. "Programmes such as Clean UAE bring people from all walks of life together as one to establish sustainable environmental goals within the country and eventually show the world by setting an example of how challenges can be overcome and accomplishments achieved if we set our minds to it in a unified manner," she added.

Mrs. Al Mar’ashi concluded her speech by extending heartfelt thanks to the campaign supporters, including the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation. The Emirates Environmental Group extends heartfelt appreciation to our Main Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their unwavering support. Special gratitude to Support Sponsor CANPACK, and the valuable contributions of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike. Our sincere thanks to Media Partner Gulf News and CSR Partner Arabia CSR Network for their pivotal roles in making the "Clean UAE" Campaign a remarkable success.

The Clean UAE Campaign seamlessly aligns with the global focus on sustainability, especially during the Year of Sustainability. As the UAE brings the world together during COP28, EEG remphasises its commitment to environmental responsibility through initiatives like this which underscores the nation's dedication to contributing to global solutions for climate change and sustainable development.

In conclusion, the Clean UAE Campaign stands not just as a series of cleanup events but as a symbol of unity, responsibility, and hope for a sustainable future. The Emirates Environmental Group looks forward to building on this success and inspiring even greater environmental consciousness in the years to come.

As an accredited body of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), EEG is honored to record positive achievements of the Clean UAE 2023 campaign, contributing effectively to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; Goal 13: Climate Action; Goal 15: Life on Land, and Goal 17: Partnerships for Goals.

