Multimedia art displays, panel talks and retail pop-up form part of the 17th edition of DIFC Art Nights taking place on 7 and 8 March

DIFC’s popular Art Nights is returning for its 17th edition on 7 and 8 March at the Gate Village, cementing DIFC’s reputation as an incubator for emerging artists and crucial supporter of the art and culture scene within Dubai. The 17th edition will include a captivating showcase of imaginative works from local and international artists, as well as panel talks, art performances, retail pop ups and musical entertainment.

DIFC Art Nights aims to support local and global artists by providing them with a platform to display their creative works and reach out to a wider UAE art community. The biannual event places DIFC at the centre of Dubai’s art network by offering the public an opportunity to interact closely with art galleries, artists and artworks within the urban space. For this edition, DIFC Art Nights has partnered with Christie’s Middle East, MIA Art, and Dynowish, as well as hospitality partners Sucre.

An array of exhibits from local and international artists, focussing on their unique interpretation of art including Amna Al Banna, Nour Abu Ghaidaa, Rabab Al Tantawy and Salim Al Kaabi will have their works on display for the public to enjoy. Much loved local retailer FLTRD Art Nights retail pop-up will highlight and celebrate a carefully curated selection of brands at the event.

The DIFC Art Nights panel discussions will take place over both evenings, with a special panel from Christie's on ‘How to Start Your Art Collection’ that will address everything from research to market analysis, tips on collecting art and managing it for the next generation on 7 March. ‘Frieda Kahlo Reimagined: From Iconic Canvases to Fashion and Digital Realms by Istituto Marangoni’ will navigate the legacy of the legendary artist as a muse for fashion and icon for women empowerment. The session will be attended virtually by Mara Romero Kahlo, President Frieda Kahlo Foundation.

On 8 March a special panel discussion on ‘Reshaping Narratives: Empowering Women Through Art on International Women’s Day’ will discuss the role of art in empowering women, featuring speakers Sharifah Al Hinai, Co-Founder Khaleeji Art Museum; Noor Al Suwaidi, Curator, Artist; Alejandra Castro Rioseco, Founder of MIA Art Philanthropic Foundation to support women artists; and Maya Alison, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Curator, The Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi.

From 4 to 6 March, Paola Signorini, the author of the Dynowish series, will conduct three full days of workshops from 10am to 9pm at Gate Venue, Zone D, open to schools and the public where participants can collaborate in creating new characters for her upcoming books. The winning characters will be showcased at Gate Village as part of DIFC Art Nights.

For more details, visit: DIFC Art Nights | DIFC

When: 6pm until 10pm on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 March.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

Admission: Free

