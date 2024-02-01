Sharjah: In a commitment to fuel technological innovation and entrepreneurial advancement, the multinational real estate development company, EMAAR, has announced its partnership with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and taking place from 3-4 February 2024.

This multifaceted partnership includes sponsoring the ‘Startup Town’, one of 5 dedicated zones within the festival which will feature the ‘Founder Stage’, hosting talks and discussions from local and global experts. EMAAR will extend its partnership further by sponsoring the Tech Track for the anticipated SEF Pitch Competition, providing a platform for startups to showcase their ideas and ventures. Additionally, this renowned company will also be hosting one of the workshop halls at SEF 2024 providing specialised workshops and masterclasses from global authorities.

HE Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2024. It's more than just a partnership for us; it's a chance to be at the heart of innovation and entrepreneurship. With EMAAR’s sponsorship of the 'Startup Town' and the Tech Track, we're setting the stage for tomorrow's business leaders. This is where ideas meet opportunity, and we're proud to support these bright minds as they shape the future of business in the UAE and beyond."

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, commented on the partnership, saying, “EMAAR's contribution towards promoting entrepreneurship has been an instrumental force, and is a prime example of how corporate support can power the greater entrepreneurial ecosystem, igniting a vibrant culture of innovation and enterprise across the UAE and beyond. Their valued partnership is a crucial component of SEF 2024, the region’s largest entrepreneurship festival, and it is through such profound and enduring commitments that initiatives such as this festival thrive. SEF also provides a globally visible platform that shows the true impact that corporate partnerships can have on entrepreneurship as we form collaboration through common goals, and collectively empower the growth of future-defining ventures.”

Providing a mini-ecosystem for founders at SEF 2024

The ‘Startup Town’ at SEF 2024 will serve as a vibrant mini-ecosystem, featuring engaging discussions, pitch competitions, workshops, and direct feedback from industry leaders. Within this founder-focused space, dedicated areas will facilitate networking, mentorship, and showcase emerging startups from across the region, and the exclusive ‘Investor Lounge’ will offer startups unique opportunities for one-on-one conversations with leading investors and accomplished founders.

Additionally, EMAAR’s Startup Town will exemplify the power of collaboration through the ‘Canadian Pavilion,’ hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University's ‘DMZ,’ and the ‘EDT Tech Pavilion ,’ hosted by ED & Partners, dedicated to envisioning the future of the education sector, will showcase leading startups from Canada and the EdTech industry, respectively.

Where ideas soar and innovation takes centre stage

The Founder Stage will be a nucleus of insightful talks, discussions, and activities, curated to revolve around founder-centric themes. Attendees will be able to gain invaluable knowledge on raising capital, scaling startups, cofounder dynamics, and industry-focused topics, presented by the world's leading minds.

Notably, attendees have the unique privilege to glean insights from H.E. Mohamed Al Abbar, EMAAR's founder, in a talk titled ‘Towering Success: What it Takes to Build a Business Empire,’ where he will share his journey to becoming a titan in the business world and what it takes to excel in creating a successful enterprise.

Supporting tomorrow’s tech leaders

EMAAR's influence will extend beyond established businesses, with sponsorship of the SEF Pitch Competition's Tech Track, enabling emerging startups to pitch to industry experts for a chance to secure funding and support through a grant of AED 50,000, along with other exciting perks.

The five pioneering startups in the Tech Track will be HireSmart AI, AR Engineering, Holofair, Jalebi, and Viewit – embodying the technological ingenuity that will be showcased at SEF 2024, and a testament to EMAAR's commitment to nurturing emerging talents and propelling them onto the global stage.

A collaborative learning environment

In a holistic approach, EMAAR will also sponsor one of the workshop halls at the SEF Academy, where experts from various fields impart essential skills to future leaders. Attendees can anticipate gaining practical insights, honing valuable skills, and navigating the nuances of entrepreneurship from industry experts. The workshop format aims to create an interactive and collaborative learning environment, fostering an exchange of ideas and experiences that will resonate with participants long after the festival concludes.

The 7th annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival is set to captivate audiences from February 3-4 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP). Under the theme of “Our Shared Canvas,” this celebration of entrepreneurship promises an immersive experience as SEF 2024 becomes a hub of ideas and opportunities, featuring an impressive lineup of 200 speakers from 15 different countries. For more details and to secure your participation, please visit www.sharjahef.com.

About Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2024:

SEF 2024, organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), marks the UAE's premier celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. With a dynamic blend of visionary founders, industry leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs, SEF 2024 is set to unfold as an immersive experience, forging connections and sparking creativity. The festival boasts nine exclusive areas, each designed as a mini ecosystem, covering key sectors such as technology, sustainability, and the creative economy. SEF 2024 provides a vibrant platform for networking, learning, and ideation, embodying the theme this year of “Our Shared Canvas.” To join the entrepreneurial community on February 3-4, 2024, at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and be part of the transformative journey into the limitless potential of entrepreneurship, visit www.SharjahEF.com.

About Emaar Properties:

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 102,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with over 1,300,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with over 9,600 rooms (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 48 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations. Emaar.com