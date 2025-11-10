Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Jeddah is hosting the 5th Hajj Conference and Exhibition under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The event, which will be held from November 9 to 12, 2025, is being organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the “Pilgrim Experience Program”. It serves as an ideal platform to showcase the latest technological innovations and solutions supporting the Umrah and Hajj ecosystem, further reflecting KSA’s leading role in making the pilgrimage seamless, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance services for pilgrims.

elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, is participating as the strategic sponsor of the event, supported by its long-standing partnership with the Umrah and Hajj ecosystem and ongoing support for development initiatives across all prior editions of the conference. This participation reinforces elm's key role in fostering the digital transformation of pilgrimage services through AI-powered solutions and technologies, which have increased service efficiency and quality. It further emphasises its ongoing efforts to digitise procedures and leverage cutting-edge technologies to offer seamless and integrated experiences for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

During the conference, elm’s pavilion features a wide portfolio of smart digital solutions powered by AI, showcasing the company's expertise in enhancing services and operations across the Umrah and Hajj ecosystem. elm continues to develop practical solutions that improve ecosystem efficiency and expedite digital transformation by combining intelligent analytics, system integration, and predictive capabilities, as well as performance optimisation.

One of the key offerings is the API & Integration Solutions (API) Platform, a unified platform that connects your government and commercial services through fast, flexible APIs — enabling you to launch products and services in record time. Payment, invoicing, and e-wallet solutions are also available, allowing businesses to easily and securely manage their financial transactions. It offers a comprehensive e-payment method that supports a range of local and international financial transactions, integrating seamlessly into government systems.

elm is also demonstrating its safety offerings through its digital security and safety solutions that enable digital permit management and facility monitoring, as well as early warning capabilities and instant verification to protect individuals and locations within a unified and secure digital environment. The company also provides advanced logistical solutions through automated digital platforms that optimize operational processes, improve service efficiency, and ensure seamless integration among various institutions involved in Hajj operations.

elm's portfolio also includes a diverse range of field solutions devised to enhance pilgrim experiences and crowd control. Among them, the ‘Nusuk Marhaba’ project provides an integrated digital journey to enrich the pilgrim experience from the moment of arrival till departure with maximum ease. This is possible through planned stages that include registration, guidance, and smart transportation. Solutions for managing visitor flow in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa Simulations, as well as the Tawaf Simulation, are also highlighted as advanced models of leveraging AI and smart technology to ensure smooth movement and visitor safety.

The company concludes its showcase by presenting digitization and electronic platform solutions that enable unified and secure digital environments, leading to elm’s fully integrated AI ecosystem. This includes ‘Nuha’ elm Linguistic AI Model, which was developed in-house by national experts to serve as an AI-powered partner that combines natural language processing, task automation, and voice interaction. These technologies help support operational activities, analyze field data, and predict patterns, further enhancing the quality and sustainability of pilgrim services.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, Official Spokesperson and Vice President of Marketing at elm, said: “By participating in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to support the advancement of the Hajj and Umrah services by offering our state-of-the-art digital and AI-powered solutions. It further reinforces our role as the national partner working alongside government entities to offer exceptional experiences for the Guests of Allah, combining operational and technological efficiency with a human dimension.”

elm’s strategic sponsorship of the Conference underscores its commitment to driving digital transformation through AI-driven solutions and technologies that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It helps reinforce the Kingdom’s leading position as a global destination for crowd management and smart service delivery for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, further exemplifying the company’s aim of becoming the digital partner that enables and innovates for the future.