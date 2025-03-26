Cairo, Egypt: Egypt is fast-tracking AI ecosystem growth by strengthening ties between startups, investors, enterprises, and policymakers, with a focus on talent, AI-driven industries, and investment. During "Shaping Egypt’s AI Horizon", an event organized by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in collaboration with 500 Global, policymakers, industry leaders, and investors discussed Egypt’s AI roadmap, startup funding, and AI adoption across key sectors.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, reaffirmed the government's commitment to AI and its role in driving digital transformation. He highlighted Egypt’s National AI Strategy (2025-2030), built on six key pillars:

Computing infrastructure to support AI model training.

Data governance ensuring AI accessibility and responsible use.

AI-powered systems for real-world applications.

AI talent and capacity-building to meet market needs.

Regulatory frameworks for AI ethics and policies.

Ecosystem growth connecting startups, enterprises, and investors.

He emphasized the ministry’s commitment to regular engagement with stakeholders across the ICT sector to address their needs. He highlighted AI’s expanding role across industries and the forum’s aim to foster dialogue among Egypt’s AI ecosystem.

"We are committed to enhancing Egypt’s AI ecosystem by fostering collaboration, expanding our talent pool, and ensuring a regulatory framework that enables innovation," Dr. Talaat stated.

Bridging the Gap Between AI Talent and Market Needs

Egypt is scaling AI talent development to fuel AI innovation and enterprise adoption. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, highlighted the agency’s specialized and novel training programs in AI coding, MLOps, and Responsible AI governance, led by ITIDA’s Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC).

"At ITIDA, we are committed to fostering a thriving AI ecosystem by connecting stakeholders, equipping talent with cutting-edge skills, and supporting startups to scale their innovations," said El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

"By bringing together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, we aim to bridge the gap between AI innovation and real-world applications, positioning Egypt as a competitive AI hub."; he added.

AI Startup Investment and Market Expansion

Dr. Hoda Baraka, Advisor to the Minister for AI, emphasized the government’s efforts in building AI capabilities and integrating AI solutions into key sectors.

“Since 2019, Egypt has been committed to developing its AI ecosystem through capacity building and policy development. Our updated AI strategy (2025-2030) focuses on expanding AI applications, upskilling, and ensuring that AI solutions address national challenges across industries such as healthcare, finance, and agriculture,” she stated.

The event featured insights from 500 Global, which has invested in over 65 Egyptian startups and continues to identify AI-driven business opportunities. Amal Enan, Managing Partner at 500 Global, underscored the firm’s commitment to scaling AI startups in Egypt. "Egypt’s AI ecosystem is growing rapidly, and we see tremendous potential in startups integrating AI into their solutions. By fostering collaboration between investors, startups, and government stakeholders, we can unlock new opportunities and scale AI-driven businesses," Enan said.

She also noted that 157 startups are currently participating in 500 Global’s accelerator programs, many of which focus on AI-driven innovations.

The event featured a session on AI-powered innovations, moderated by Dr. Haitham Hamza of ITIDA’s SECC. Panelists from Baheya Foundation, e& Egypt, and CIB shared insights on AI’s role in enhancing services, cybersecurity, and healthcare.

Another session, "Betting on AI," led by Amal Enan of 500 Global, gathered investors from Synapse Analytics, Intella, Tektonik Ventures, and Algebra Ventures to discuss AI investment trends and scaling challenges.

Additionally, the Applied Innovation Center of MCIT is developing AI-powered solutions in agriculture, education, healthcare, and legal sectors, demonstrating the real-world impact of AI research and development.

With plans to train 30,000 AI specialists, support 250 AI-driven companies, and expand AI awareness across society, Egypt is positioning itself as a leading AI innovation hub in the region.

With its well-established position as a leading global delivery hub for high-end digital and technology services, Egypt continues to attract major investments in AI and innovation. The country’s deep talent pool, cost competitiveness, and strong government support make it an ideal destination for enterprises looking to scale AI-driven solutions and digital services.