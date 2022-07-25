United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, is welcoming 30 UAE National high school and university students for work experience this summer, strengthening their career prospects and encouraging the pursuit of opportunities in the UAE’s growing industrial economy.

The students are mostly in grades 10, 11, or 12 at high school, while some have just completed their first year of undergraduate studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics at university. Half of the selected candidates are female, reflecting both the high proportion of women studying STEM subjects at UAE universities and EGA’s drive to grow the role of women throughout the company.

The students will each spend around a month working in corporate functions at EGA in Jebel Ali in Dubai or Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi, supervised by EGA mentors.

Iman Al Qasim, Executive Vice President of Human Capital at EGA, said: “As a UAE industrial champion, we aim to encourage talented young people to consider careers in the industrial sector and particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. Work experience at EGA provides an opportunity both to hone career skills and gain insight into the contributions to be made to our nation through this type of work. We look forward to these young people joining EGA or other industrial companies permanently in the future, playing a long-term role in the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy.”

Since its inception in 2002, EGA’s summer work experience programme has provided opportunity to more than 600 UAE students.

Alongside the work experience programme, EGA employees regularly engage with students across the UAE to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics and build understanding of the importance of industry to the UAE economy.

EGA’s Ambassador Programme sees young EGA engineers visit universities, while ‘Engineer the Future’ is a programme to visit high schools with Emirates Schools Establishment.

EGA is a significant employer of professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with more than 1,500 employees working in these fields.

Almost 1,200 UAE Nationals now work at EGA. Over 700 of EGA’s Emirati employees are under the age of 35. EGA has one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any major company, achieving 40 per cent of in-focus Emiratisation rate by end of 2021.

