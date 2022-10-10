KATIM Gateway 9011 is ideal for large-scale deployment, including sensitive entities, critical infrastructure campuses, government buildings and data centres

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communication solutions, unveiled KATIM Gateway 9011 on the first day of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 12 October.

Having recently joined EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, and rebranded as KATIM – Beyond Limits, the company is expanding its portfolio of future-proof post-quantum network security platforms. Designed to defend the world’s most sensitive data, networks and assets, KATIM Gateway 9011 is built with UAE national crypto suite application-aware encryption, and features a powerful hardware with full software programmability for future use cases.

Also on display at the event is the KATIM X2, a 5G ultra-secure smartphone for government leaders, top executives, and individuals and teams working on sensitive operations, ensuring the strict preservation of information confidentiality; KATIM R01, a ruggedised smart phone for critical communications in the harshest field conditions; as well as the KATIM Application Suite.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies – EDGE and Acting CEO of KATIM said: “Offering an effective line of defence to counter the growing increase of data-in-transit interference, KATIM Gateway 9011 is a government-grade encryption solution that protects the most sensitive and mission-critical data, enabling secure communications for all personnel and organisations that require uncompromising security.”

He added: “Combining KATIM’s high quality, UAE-developed ultra-secure communication solutions and EDGE’s market leadership, we are confident in our position as a serious technology player and vendor-of-choice for national and international customers, fulfilling the UAE’s objective of enhancing sovereign capabilities and becoming an exporter of technology.”

Part of the Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies cluster at EDGE, KATIM is a leader in the development of innovative secure communications products and solutions for governments and businesses. Leveraging UAE-developed quantum-resistant sovereign cryptography in its suite of solutions, KATIM is addressing the increased demand for advanced cyber capabilities by delivering robust, secure, end-to-end solutions centred on four core business units: Networks, Ultra-Secure Mobile Devices, Applications, and Satellite Communications.

Attendees of ISNR can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stands 10-A-40 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi from 10 to 12 October, 2022.

