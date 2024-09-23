Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi - Since its inception in 2019, the E-FUSION cooperation program cultivates new partnerships and enhances collaboration between the French and Emirati nuclear sectors. This 8th E-FUSION Event is co-organized by CSFN, which represents the whole French nuclear sector, including GIFEN and Nuclear Valley, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), and Business France.

Exclusive Agenda for France’s Nuclear Experts to Explore Future-Ready Solutions

On September 16th, 2024, 24 prominent French industrialists participated in the event, specializing in various critical aspects of the nuclear energy industry, including mechanical, electrical, and industrial engineering. Their expertise covers the full spectrum of the value chain, from reactor design, manufacturing, and maintenance to electricity production, distribution system management, and industrial process optimization. French expertise also extends to fuel enrichment, fabrication, storage, plant decommissioning, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and radioprotection. This 8th edition of E-FUSION event featured a series of plenary sessions and roundtable discussions dedicated to in-depth exchanges.

The opening speech, delivered by Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah Energy Company, the operations and maintenance subsidiary of ENEC, highlighted the important role that sustainable and efficient nuclear energy operations will play in decarbonizing the UAE power grid on the pathway to achieving Net Zero.

“The E-Fusion initiative has established itself as a cornerstone of collaboration between French and UAE companies, leading to numerous partnerships aimed at enhancing the industrial relationships and building a resilient, sustainable nuclear supply chain, which is critical for our mutual targets. E-Fusion has created an environment to bring the best UAE and French companies together, with a spirit of cooperation and innovation, to develop new beneficial partnerships, and I look forward to seeing this spirit in action today,” Nawah’s CEO said.

H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the UAE, also congratulated the French and Emirati organizers for their dedication and successful collaboration, which were instrumental in the success of this significant event in nuclear energy.

"E-Fusion, in alignment with the Franco-Emirati strategic dialogue, highlights France's commitment to supporting the Emirati nuclear program and reflects our shared goal of decarbonizing the economy to achieve net-zero emissions, with the nuclear industry playing a vital role in this effort," added His Excellency.

This innovative format emphasized pitch sessions, workshops, and targeted B2B engagements around key topics such as digital solutions, R&D, plant reliability, and waste management.

UAE Expands Nuclear Ambitions with Barakah and Global Partnerships

In recent years, the UAE has made significant strides in its nuclear energy initiatives, emphasizing both development and international cooperation. Following the recent start of commercial operations of Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, with all four units now together supplying around 25% of the UAE’s electricity, ENEC is now poised to capitalize on its institutional knowledge and expertise to identify opportunities for investment and collaboration for the development of new nuclear projects in the UAE and overseas across large gigawatt plants and small and advanced reactors, boost Research and Development in nuclear energy and related fields, and create a regional hub and supply chain for civil nuclear energy. . These efforts align with the UAE’s Net Zero strategy by 2050.

To sustain the strong partnerships established in recent years, ENEC and its operations and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah, have awarded multiple contracts to French companies for the maintenance and operation management of the Barakah Plant.

French Expertise in Nuclear Energy

For over 50 years, the French nuclear industry has developed invaluable expertise in nuclear energy production, fuel cycle management, and specialized equipment manufacturing. The nuclear sector is currently France's 3rd-largest industrial sector ; it boasts 57 nuclear reactors in France, 120 reactors of French technology worldwide, and services provided to nearly 320 reactors globally. The nuclear industry is a vital part of the French economy, employing 220,000 people across 3,200 companies, 85% of which are SMEs, contributing significantly to local economic development.

If you would like to know more and connect with this delegation, you will find more details in their websites below:

About the CSFN

The CSFN (French Nuclear Strategic Committee) defines the main strategic orientations of the French nuclear sector. The steering body of the CSFN was established under a tripartite configuration (French State, industrial companies, and social partners), in order to provide a comprehensive representation of stakes to address the industry’s strategic issues.

The CSFN represents the whole French nuclear sector: from private industrial companies to academic training organizations. It relies on existing organizations (e.g. GIFEN, UMN, Nuclear Valley) to define the strategic orientations of the French nuclear industry and to steer the actions agreed upon in the framework of the strategic contract.

For more information, visit www.csfn-nucleaire.org/en

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is generating safe, clean and reliable 24/7 electricity for the United Arab Emirates, supporting the Nation’s social and economic growth and tackling climate change. As a result, the Barakah Plant is a sustainable powerhouse for the Nation, spearheading the United Arab Emirates’ Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative by leading the largest decarbonization effort in the UAE and Arab World. ENEC is exploring further opportunities through its R&D Roadmap, including advanced nuclear technologies such as Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology and clean hydrogen generation, as well as in related industries, such as space exploration, agriculture and medicine.

For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

