The deals sealed during DUPHAT 2024 stand as testament to the substantial ambitions driving the pharmacy and technology sector in Dubai and the surrounding region.

Dubai, UAE: The activities of the 29th edition of the Dubai International Pharmacy Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT 2024, concluded in Dubai today with unparalleled success which reflected in the volume of direct and indirect commercial deals that were generated over the course of three days. The value amounted to over 8.5 billion AED.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of DUPHAT stated: "Through DUPHAT, we endeavor to economically and academically support the pharmaceutical industry by cultivating partnerships among stakeholders and professionals within this sector."

Economic Aspect:

DUPHAT 2024 stands as a pivotal cornerstone in fortifying the UAE economy. This significant event plays a substantial role in bolstering both the retail and tourism sectors within the country and the broader region, owing to the diverse array of participants and visitors hailing from across the globe. DUPHAT actively contributes to fostering trade promotion and the amalgamation of ideas and innovations, thereby revitalizing the public economy. This positive influence amplifies business potential, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's vision of being a premier destination for commerce and tourism. It mirrors the dynamic interaction among participants, propelling economic progress forward.

His Excellency Ambassador Dr. AbdulSalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT:” commented on the tremendous success of DUPHAT this year: “We remain steadfast in our pursuit of the visionary leadership of the UAE that has achieved unprecedented creativity and distinction in the health sector, setting unparalleled standards for Dubai that we are unwaveringly committed to upholding.”

H.E. Amb. Dr. AbdulSalam AlMadani stated that the value of the trade deals concluded over the past three days amounted to AED 8.5 billion in DUPHAT this year, and the most prominent deals concluded. He added: "The deals achieved in DUPHAT are a testament to the great ambition of the pharmacy and technology industry as well as placing Dubai in the Global City Strength Index."

Shining a spotlight on the pharmaceutical industry, he added, "Every local and international company involved has affirmed their eagerness to partake in the upcoming editions, driven by the remarkable success experienced in DUPHAT this year. The event facilitated consequential deals and meetings, connecting participants with customers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the realms of pharmaceuticals and technology. This positive outcome has spurred their commitment to ensure their presence in the forthcoming year."

The closing ceremony awarded the fostering poster presenters for their research, and the stand designs creativity and efforts made to highlight new technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dubai's prominence in the global health sector distinctly embodies the unique and paramount importance accorded to the healthcare industry in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His insightful perspective guides the future health visions for Dubai, outlining the envisioned trajectory and its significance.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

-Ends-

