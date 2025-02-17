Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s booming real estate sector is set to make an unprecedented mark in India with DPXPO – The Dubai Property Expo, the largest-ever overseas exhibition of Dubai real estate, taking place in New Delhi on May 24-25, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, India’s premier exhibition venue.

Organised by Global Branding Events and Exhibitions, the event will bring together Dubai’s leading developers, brokers, and real estate experts, offering an exclusive platform for Indian investors to explore high-yield, tax-free property investments in Dubai.

With Indian investors ranking among the top three foreign buyers of Dubai real estate since 2004, DPXPO aims to capitalise on India’s growing demand for premium properties in the UAE. According to various reports, Indian nationals have invested over USD 22 billion in Dubai’s real estate sector over the years, drawn by high rental yields, capital appreciation, and long-term residency opportunities.

Dubai’s rental yields range between six and eight per cent annually, far exceeding returns in major Indian cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, which average two to three per cent. The absence of capital gains and property purchase taxes, combined with the AED 2 million property investment threshold for a 10-year renewable Golden Visa, makes Dubai an unparalleled choice for investors seeking financial security, global mobility, and luxury living.

Manoj Nair, Head of Global Branding Events and Exhibitions, emphasised the unprecedented scale and significance of DPXPO, stating, “This is the first time all major Dubai developers will come together in such a large-scale real estate showcase outside the UAE. Given its status as the single-largest investor market for Dubai real estate, India was the natural choice for the inaugural edition. North India remains an untapped region with immense investment potential, and DPXPO will bridge the gap, bringing Dubai’s most prestigious properties directly to high-net-worth investors and professionals in India.”

DPXPO will provide an immersive and data-driven investment experience, featuring exclusive property deals, financing options, and expert-led panel discussions.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights into Dubai’s investment landscape, including key developments in luxury residences, commercial spaces, and freehold properties. The event will also highlight the benefits of Dubai’s investor-friendly ecosystem, offering guidance on residency and business opportunities through real estate ownership.

With over 12,000 expected visitors, including more than 2,000 pre-qualified investors, DPXPO is set to be the most influential and high-impact Dubai real estate event outside the UAE. Strengthening investment flows between India and Dubai, the exhibition reaffirms Dubai’s position as the leading global hub for real estate investment.

For exhibitor inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.dpxpo.com

About DPXPO

DPXPO – The Dubai Property Expo is the premier international real estate investment platform connecting Dubai’s property market with investors worldwide. Organised by Global Branding Events and Exhibitions, DPXPO is committed to fostering high-value investment opportunities and strengthening international real estate collaborations.

For more information, please contact:

For media queries, please contact

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: yoshita@watermelonme.com