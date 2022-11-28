

DUBAI, UAE - (ACN Newswire) - MxHub, Dubai's newest Innovation Center and Incubator has announced the launch of MX100, a multimedia metaverse event scheduled for December 20, 2022 next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai UAE. The event is geared to deliver the latest in innovative startups from throughout the region amidst a backdrop of the latest metaverse centric technologies.

"In our effort to bring the latest technological breakthroughs of the Metaverse to the UAE, we are planning this showcase event via a multimedia delivery that we believe is transforming the way events are produced, delivered and engaged with," stated Edward Musinski, Executive Director of MxHub. "Our growing ecosystem drives both investor awareness and a showcasing medium for best of class opportunities through the sector that encompasses fintech, blockchain, healthtech & web3."

Invited Investors include: Andreeson Horowitz, Sequoia, TigerGlobal and SALD Investments

The event which is being produced by MxHub is supported by the following MxHub companies.

Blockbytes: https://bloxbytes.com/

MetaVibes: https://metavibes.ai/

Citizen of Metaland: https://www.citizenofmetaland.com/

Ducatus: http://www.ducatus.com/

VisionTech: https://www.visiontechme.com/

Bimar: https://www.bimar.pro/main-en

Arcona: https://www.arcona.space/

Vatom: https://www.vatom.com/

Aimedis: http://www.aimedis.io/

Panvora: http://www.panvora.com/

MetaAlliance: https://www.metaalliance.biz/

Huma: https://huma.com

Mobio: https://mobiointeractive.com

Shaikhtech: https://www.shaikhtech.com/

MatterFi: https://matterfi.com

Event Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbdQkQeT9xg

Event URL: https://mx100.vip/

About MxHub

MxHub is a UAE based Innovation Ecosystem and is part of Phygital Holdings a UAE Digital Holdings Fund. The company hosts multiple global companies by providing corporate infrastructure support to its growing ecosystem of innovative startups. MxHub is a one stop startup incubator for startups located outside of Dubai and provides a full range of support services to companies looking to embed themselves in the local UAE market. For more information, visit https://mxhub.co.