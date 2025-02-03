Dubai – Marking a pivotal moment for the global family office ecosystem, the highly anticipated Family Office Summit will take center stage on February 25, 2025, at the luxurious Ritz Carlton Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, this one-day event will provide an exclusive platform for thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries to connect, exchange ideas, and explore the future of family office strategies in a relaxed yet vibrant setting.

The summit will feature a range of key topics designed to address the evolving needs and challenges of family offices, including the backbone of the UAE economy with family-run enterprises, co-investing as a pivotal strategy shaping family office approaches, redefining leadership in next-generation family offices, uncovering niche opportunities in private equity and credit, sustainability and net-zero goals in family businesses, staying ahead in the technology race, and the rise of female leaders driving family offices forward.

This year’s theme, ‘Taking Money Out of Cash,’ will explore the opportunities arising from competitive asset valuations, investment diversification, and technological advancements. Dubai’s family office ecosystem, now managing assets worth $1 trillion, underscores the region’s growing role in global wealth management. The summit’s agenda includes an array of engaging panel discussions, intimate networking sessions, and thought-provoking debates, with a particular emphasis on fostering gender diversity in wealth management.

High tables and chairs will create a dynamic networking environment, complemented by two coffee breaks, a gourmet lunch, and a cocktail evening overlooking the stunning Jumeirah Beach. The event will foster a vibrant and engaging atmosphere, ensuring attendees gain meaningful connections and insights.

The event is the brainchild of Obediah Ayton, founder of the FO Club and Dhabi Hold Co., and a pioneer in the family office landscape. Speaking about the summit, Mr. Ayton emphasized the importance of fostering community among family offices in the UAE, “As the number of family offices continues to rise in the UAE, it is essential to create an organic, collaborative platform where privacy and meaningful connections thrive. This year, we are particularly focused on elevating female participation and leadership within the wealth management sphere, setting a new standard for inclusivity and innovation.”

The previous summit held at Abu Dhabi hosted over 275 participants, including 86 family offices, 53 family holdings, and 30 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), highlighting its stature as a premier event in the industry.

The Family Office Summit stands apart from traditional conferences by prioritizing high-quality engagement over quantity. With its vibrant seating arrangements, dedicated lounge areas for private discussions, and carefully curated agenda, the summit ensures every attendee leaves with valuable insights and connections.

~Ends~

About: Obediah Ayton, Director, Dhabi Hold Co

Obediah Ayton is a seasoned executive with a distinctive path that has led him across continents and industries, ultimately rooting his journey in the UAE.Born in England, Obediah pursued his studies in the United States, earning a degree in Accounting and Business Management from St. John’s University in New York.

His career began with an unconventional start—working as a caddy for corporate leaders while balancing his education. This exposure quickly evolved into advisory roles with family offices, particularly through his unique insights into emerging sectors like ESports, sass, biotech and cryptocurrency.

After a period of working across the USA and the UK, Obediah’s journey took him to the UAE in 2017-2018, where he aimed to build a new life and contribute to the local business landscape. Within three months, he launched his first venture in the UAE, and from there, he has never looked back. Among his achievements, he has raised capital for private equity funds with high-profile partners like Mark Bezos, developed a UAE-regulated accounting firm, and built a renowned event series recognized globally for family office gatherings.

A known talented golfer across the UAE competitive circuit, Obediah attributes much of his professional network to the relationships fostered on the golf course. His vision for the industry is deeply personal; he aims to create a legacy for his family, establishing a “human liquidity” network that fosters collaboration, learning, and shared growth among family offices. His core drive is to make the UAE a central hub for family wealth and networking, promoting relationships and trust within the industry.

Quote: "Success will follow loyalty, and ROI will flow from friendship"

About Sandstone Media:

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Website