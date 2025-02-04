The summit to be held under the patronage of H.E Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the Chief Guest

72 distinguished speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, Heads of State, royalty, Chief Justices, religious leaders, sports champions, and film personalities

28 prestigious recognitions and awards celebrating global contributions in equality, justice, compassion, love, harmony, and peace

Launch of the “I am Peacekeeper” movement with a target of 1 million peacekeepers worldwide

Dubai, UAE – Dubai is set to host the world’s largest summit focused on Justice, Love, and Peace, welcoming over 2,800 peacekeepers from across the globe.

The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, themed “One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace,” will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, Dubai, on April 12-13, 2025. Organized by the I am Peacekeeper Movement, the landmark event will feature an extraordinary lineup of 72 renowned speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, global thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, sports champions, and advocates of peace and justice.

The summit will be under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the Chief Guest.

A Vision for Global Justice, Love & Peace

Announcing the launch of the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit on February 3, 2025, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the I am Peacekeeper Movement, emphasized the summit’s vision:

“Our goal is to bring together global visionaries on a common platform to cultivate a world driven by justice, love, and peace. Under the powerful theme ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love & Peace’ and 28 Peace Gems, this epoch-making summit will unite global influencers and leaders with the shared mission of fostering universal harmony.”

Dubai was strategically chosen as the host city due to its reputation as an oasis of peace and tolerance. The UAE is one of the few nations to have established government ministries dedicated to tolerance and happiness, making it the perfect venue to nurture initiatives aimed at global harmony. Significantly, the launch of the Summit also coincides with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President.

This annual summit will continue to be hosted in Dubai every year, strengthening its role as a global hub for peacekeeping and equal rights advocacy.

Recognizing Global Impact Makers

The summit will also feature the Global Recognitions and Awards honoring 28 distinguished individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to justice, equality, compassion, and peace. These honorees are selected from 84 nominated personalities through a rigorous non-biased, merit-based evaluation conducted by an independent 28-member Awards Research Committee representing 28 countries.

The awards span three major categories:

Justice Awards:

Champion Judge of Judges

Excellence in Human Rights Advocacy

Gender Equality Champion

World Woman-in-Law

Exceptional Public Service in Law

Outstanding Pro Bono Service in Law

Global Innovative Legal Practice

Love Awards:

Love Thy Neighborhood Award

Love Thy Planet Award

World Animal Lover Award

World Disabilities Samaritan Award

Global Great Place to Work Champion Award

International Feeding-the-Poor Award

World’s Happiest Country Award

Peace Awards:

World Peace Organisation Award

Interfaith Dialogue Champion

Global Traveller with a Purpose

Global Non-Violence Award

Peace Tech Innovator Award

Livelihood Enhancer Award

Deep Forgiveness Award

These prestigious awards recognize individuals from various sectors, including politics, law, education, activism, media, healthcare, technology, sports, entertainment, and environmental advocacy.

Launch of the “I Am Peacekeeper” Movement

A key highlight of the summit will be the launch of the “I Am Peacekeeper” movement, a global initiative aiming to unite 1 million peacekeepers by September 21, 2025.

“Peacekeepers are volunteers committed to world peace, universal harmony, and justice,” said Dr. Khorakiwala.

The movement will engage individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide to take actionable steps toward peace, reconciliation, and justice.

Join the Global Conversation

The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit is more than an event, it is a movement toward a fairer, kinder, and more peaceful world. Global leaders, changemakers, and individuals passionate about justice, love, and peace are encouraged to participate and contribute to this historic initiative. Join in the special networking hall where you can book networking slots with delegates of your choice well before the Summit.For media inquiries, partnerships, or participation details, please contact:

Media Relations Team

World Peacekeepers Movement

[Email Address: media@justice-love-peace.com]

[Website URL: www.justice-love-peace.com]

About the “I am Peacekeeper” Movement

The ”I am Peacekeeper” Movement is a global initiative dedicated to fostering justice, love & peace through advocacy, academics, & action. By bringing together influential leaders, organizations, and individuals, the movement aims to build a future based on empathy, equality, & energy. It is based on 7 human values of gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, patience, & truth.