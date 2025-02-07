Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is set to host the world’s largest summit on Justice, Love, and Peace, welcoming over 2,800 peacekeepers from across the globe.

The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, themed “One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace,” will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, Dubai, on April 12-13, 2025. Organized by the I am Peacekeeper Movement, the event will feature 72 renowned speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, global thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, sports champions, and advocates of peace and justice.

The summit will be under the patronage of H.E Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the Chief Guest.

Launching the Summit, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the I am Peacekeeper Movement, said:

“Our goal is to bring together global visionaries on a common platform to cultivate a world driven by justice, love, and peace. Under the powerful theme ‘One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love & Peace’ and 28 Peace Gems, this epoch-making summit will unite global influencers and leaders with the shared mission of fostering universal harmony.”

This annual summit will be hosted in Dubai every year.

The Summit will feature the Global Recognitions and Awards honoring 28 distinguished individuals and organizations for their contributions to justice, equality, compassion, and peace. They are selected from 84 nominated personalities through a non-biased, merit-based evaluation conducted by a 28-member Awards Research Committee representing 28 countries.

The awards across three categories – Justice, Love and Peace will recognize individuals from politics, law, education, activism, media, healthcare, technology, sports, entertainment, and environmental advocacy.

The summit will also launch “I Am Peacekeeper” movement, an initiative to unite 1 million peacekeepers by September 21, 2025. The movement fosters 7 human values of gratitude, forgiveness, love, humility, giving, patience, & truth.

“Peacekeepers are volunteers committed to world peace, universal harmony, and justice,” said Dr. Khorakiwala.

The movement will work towards peace, reconciliation, and justice.

The Summit aims to foster a fairer, kinder, and more peaceful world by encouraging global leaders, changemakers, and individuals passionate about justice, love, and peace to participate and contribute. A special networking segment will facilitate face-to-face meetings for the delegates.