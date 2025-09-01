Dubai, UAE: The NextGen Shared Services Conference & Awards brings together UAE and GCC leaders to examine how agentic AI, GenAI, and intelligent automation accelerate enterprise value across finance, HR, procurement, and IT. With opening remarks by Mohammed Zoheir Ali (SGD Group) and a chair’s address by Rakesh Sangani (Proservartner), the one-day program at JW Marriott Hotel Marina features keynotes, panels, and case-driven sessions—culminating in the NextGen Awards. Full agenda and registration are available on the official website. NextGen Shared Service Conference

NextGen Shared Services is a regional platform for transformation leaders advancing digital SSC/GBS models. The summit emphasizes practical outcomes, benchmarking, and peer collaboration. NextGen Shared Service Conference