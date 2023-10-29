Dubai: Dubai is set to host thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts at the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2023, to bring together insights and discussions that shape the future of work. On the theme ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’ the conference will emphasize the limitless potential of people and the need for long-standing partnerships in the ever-evolving world of work.

The SHRM MENA Annual Conference 2023 promises to be filled with thought-provoking discussions, innovative strategies, and networking opportunities, all aimed at helping organizations adapt to the ever-changing world of work. The two-day program will offer immersive learning experiences, featuring insightful sessions, best-in-class case studies, research papers, articles, and much more.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA will deliver the welcome note to kick off the event that will be followed by an inspiring opening speech by Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of SHRM. Mr. Taylor will delve into the critical aspects of preparing the workforce for the ever-evolving future job landscape. He will explore strategies and insights to equip an organization with the skills, adaptability, and innovation required to stay competitive and thrive in the dynamic business world. His thoughts will help provide a comprehensive understanding of cultivating future-ready talent from a seasoned expert’s point of view.

The first session will feature Abdullah ALZahrani, Founder & Executive Director, Tharwah to talk about talent and how employers and employees alike can benefit from skill-based hiring networks, which bring more workers into the fold and improve diversity.

H.E. Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, will discuss ‘Sustainable Innovative Leadership.’ Dr. Bastaki will explore the importance of grooming talent to achieve professional development goals and how technology can be leveraged to ensure sustainability and work-life balance.

An ideal workplace culture is one where employees feel valued, supported, and encouraged to collaborate, fostering a positive and inclusive environment that promotes both personal and organizational growth. Dubai Police will share a glimpse of their success formula when it comes to talent mapping and leveraging HR analytics to build a culture that embraces diversity, upholds clear communication, and cultivates a sense of purpose among all team members. This special session will be delivered by Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad Director of the General Department of Human Resources, along with Dr. Butti AlMarar, Human Resources Manager, and Hind Ahmed Nasser, Data Analyst, from Dubai Police.

The conference includes an important panel discussion on ‘Performance and Rewards of Tomorrow’ led by Susan Armstrong, Managing Partner at Global Training Transformation. She will be joined by Rahul Bharti, Executive Vice President & Head of HR for Zee Entertainment, International Business, Omar AlAmmary, Chief Shared Services Officer at Medgulf Saudi Arabia, and Radhika Punshi, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The Talent Enterprise. The session will explore the role of talent development in shaping best practices in total rewards and managing employee well-being.

‘From Sand to Silicon: Navigating the HR Landscape of a Transforming GCC’ a special session presented by Abdulrahman Mohammed Alsheail, Director General - HR, The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) - Saudi Arabia, and the session will offer an immersive journey through the region's transformation, drawing parallels between local values and contemporary management, the shift from oil to innovation, and the adaptation of global HR practices to the Gulf's distinct cultural tapestry.

Marc Effron, President of The Talent Strategy Group, will pose ‘The Six Most Important Questions for Talent Management Success.’ This thought-provoking session will guide organizations in attracting, retaining, and engaging top talent by focusing on critical talent management questions.

Renowned speaker Ron Kaufman, known as the World's No. 1 Customer Experience Guru, will deliver a high-energy keynote session on ‘Raising the Bar: Adding Value with Human Potential.’ Kaufman will emphasize the importance of authentic service-centricity and proactive behaviour in delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences.

‘Women in Leadership Roles: Awareness Meets Ambition’ will feature Pavan Bhatia, Founder GenWE.today and Co-Founder CareerGPS.me, Mira Zakharia, Senior Director, Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Dr. Lina Abu Baker, Executive Director-Arab Women Authority, and Yasmine Dessouky, Talent Management, DE&I and Leadership Development Senior Manager, Vodafone. This session will help explore what it takes to create the ideal workplace circumstances for women leaders to excel and achieve their true potential.

‘Break the Glass Ceiling: Women Leading the Way’ will feature Leanne Caret, Former President & CEO of Boeing Defense, and David Fairhurst, Founder of OrgShakers. This session will address gender imbalances in technology-related roles and discuss ways to create a level playing field for women in the future of technology at workplaces.

The agenda also encompasses an array of other compelling topics. It includes discussions on strategies for achieving talent acquisition success in the ever-evolving job markets, insights into coaching for success, aiming to future-proof amidst an uncertain world of work. It also delves into the burgeoning age of Generative AI and ML, broadening horizons within the HR domain.

Another focal point is the digital reinvention of workplaces, led by the tech-savvy GenZ digital natives. Participants will explore the challenges of upscaling technology in the era of Generative AI, leadership through transition. Lastly, the agenda explores pioneering HR practices in the metaverse, staying ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving landscape.

In a grand culmination, the SHRM STAR (Sustainable and Transformational Achievement Recognition) Awards will serve as the crowning jewel of the SHRM MENA Conference 2023, marking the final highlight of the event's agenda. The awards will shine a spotlight on those who have redefined HR excellence through innovation and adaptability. This kind of rewards promise to boost employee morale and celebrate best practices, reinforcing the pivotal role of HR alongside industry peers.

For additional information about the conference, please visit shrmmena2023.

About SHRM

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org.

SHRM Middle East & North Africa provides support its members and partners throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa region via certification and professional development programs, conferences and in-house courses to both private and public-sector clients. SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces.