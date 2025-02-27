Dubai – The Family Office Summit 2025 successfully brought together global visionaries, investors, and industry leaders managing over $1 trillion in assets at the Ritz Carlton Jumeirah Beach. The event reinforced Dubai’s role as a premier hub for family office investments and wealth management, offering an exclusive platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and high-value networking.

After four incredible summits in Abu Dhabi, this inaugural edition of the Family Office Summit in Dubai exceeded expectations, welcoming 287 distinguished guests, including 62 family offices, 73 family holdings, 3 sovereign wealth funds, 18 mid-market funds, and 10 summit partners. The diverse participation underscored the event’s significance in shaping the future of global wealth management.

This year’s theme, ‘Taking Money Out of Cash,’ sparked insightful discussions on capital allocation, diversification, and strategic investment approaches. Key panels addressed leadership in century-old family businesses, cross-border investment opportunities, niche investments in private equity and credit, and the impact of emerging technologies on family office strategies.

A major highlight of the summit was the focus on next-generation leadership and the rising influence of venture capital and co-investing within family offices. Experts explored how emerging leaders are redefining governance, adapting to digital assets like cryptocurrency, and integrating sustainability into long-term investment frameworks.

With the rapid evolution of global markets, attendees gained valuable insights into risk management, compliance, and governance in the era of Family Office 2.0. Sessions also explored healthcare investments, real estate strategies, and the drive toward net-zero commitments, reflecting the growing emphasis on impact-driven wealth management.

Networking played a pivotal role, with dynamic seating arrangements, dedicated lounge areas, and carefully curated interactions fostering meaningful connections. Obediah Ayton, Founder of Dhabi Hold Co. and Chairman of the Family Office Summit, emphasized the summit’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly in empowering female leadership and promoting innovation within the wealth management sector. “The Family Office Summit has once again demonstrated the importance of building a strong, connected community of investors and family office leaders. By fostering meaningful conversations and emphasizing next-generation leadership, we are shaping the future of global wealth management,” said Ayton.

With the overwhelming success of this year’s summit, anticipation is already building for the next Family Office Summit in Abu Dhabi, promising even deeper discussions and expanded opportunities for the global family office community.

About: Obediah Ayton, Director, Dhabi Hold Co

Obediah Ayton is a seasoned executive with a distinctive path that has led him across continents and industries, ultimately rooting his journey in the UAE. Born in England, Obediah pursued his studies in the United States, earning a degree in Accounting and Business Management from St. John’s University in New York.

His career began with an unconventional start—working as a caddy for corporate leaders while balancing his education. This exposure quickly evolved into advisory roles with family offices, particularly through his unique insights into emerging sectors like ESports, sass, biotech and cryptocurrency.

After a period of working across the USA and the UK, Obediah’s journey took him to the UAE in 2017-2018, where he aimed to build a new life and contribute to the local business landscape. Within three months, he launched his first venture in the UAE, and from there, he has never looked back. Among his achievements, he has raised capital for private equity funds with high-profile partners like Mark Bezos, developed a UAE-regulated accounting firm, and built a renowned event series recognized globally for family office gatherings.

A known talented golfer across the UAE competitive circuit, Obediah attributes much of his professional network to the relationships fostered on the golf course. His vision for the industry is deeply personal; he aims to create a legacy for his family, establishing a “human liquidity” network that fosters collaboration, learning, and shared growth among family offices. His core drive is to make the UAE a central hub for family wealth and networking, promoting relationships and trust within the industry.

Quote: "Success will follow loyalty, and ROI will flow from friendship"

About Sandstone Media:

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Website