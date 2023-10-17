Dubai, UAE: In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, in collaboration with Global Village, have joined forces with the Pink Caravan, a leading breast cancer awareness initiative, to provide direct, accessible support and raise awareness among guests and the broader community through this partnership, this October.

The mobile clinic will extend a range of complimentary services designed to prioritise women's well-being, including 20 mammogram screenings for women aged 40 and above. Furthermore, the clinic will conduct 80 clinical breast examinations for women aged 20 to 39. Complementing these services are one-on-one health sessions, enabling women to learn about the importance of self-breast examinations, early detection and preventive measures.

On 20th October 2023, the Pink Caravan's mobile clinic will be stationed at RIVERLAND™ Dubai from 10AM to 4PM. Additionally, on 27th and 28th October, it will be available at Global Village from 5PM to 10PM.

To access the free mammogram* services, women must meet specific criteria, including having a non-pregnant and non-breastfeeding status, no prior personal history of breast cancer”, non-symptomatic condition, and a prior mammogram conducted at least two years ago.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed worldwide in October, Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE) not only joins in but also extends these vital services to the community, reinforcing their commitment to the well-being of guests and the broader community through this partnership. Conveniently located at RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Global Village, the clinic ensures easy access for guests to take advantage of the provided services.

“Raising awareness and organizing these screenings for both our guests and staff has the potential to save lives. Our unwavering dedication is to create a positive impact on our community,” said Al Anood Al Hashemi, Vice President - Organizational Culture and Impact, Dubai Holding Entertainment.

Furthering its commitment to its employees, Dubai Holding Entertainment is also offering informative sessions for its staff at its headquarters.

About: Pink Caravan

Where: RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Global Village

When:

RIVERLAND™ Dubai – Friday, 20th October from 10AM to 4PM

Global Village – Friday, 27th October and Saturday, 28th October from 5PM to 10PM

Requirements for Mammogram only:

Non-pregnancy status

Non-breastfeeding status

Absence of breast cancer history

Non-symptomatic condition

A prior mammogram conducted at least two years ago

Clinical results are shared on the spot, while mammogram results take 15 working days to be out.

*Breast Cancer Awareness Day Mammogram Screening – Terms and Conditions:

Eligibility: The mammogram screening provided by the Pink Caravan is available exclusively to women. We ask women 40+ take priority.

Limited Availability: The screening sessions are subject to availability and will be conducted on a first come, first-served basis. There are limited spaces available, and entry to the screening area will close once the capacity is reached.

Screening Location: The screening will take place at Global Village between October 27th – 28th at the entrance of the park, with the first hour of each day dedicated to DHE staff (5:00 – 6:00 PM). For DPR staff, a Pink Caravan will also be on site at the entrance to Riverland on October 20th between 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Please arrive promptly to secure your spot.

Preparation: Participants should avoid wearing deodorants, lotions, or powders on their chest area on the day of screening, as these can interfere with the mammogram.

Confidentiality: Your privacy and confidentiality are of utmost importance. All medical information obtained during the screen process will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Results: Screening results will be communicated directly to the participant as per the Pink Caravan’s guidelines.

Disclaimer: The mammogram screening is intended for early detection and awareness purposes. It is not a substitute for regular medical check-ups.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and the Real Madrid themed park coming soon.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is a Hollywood-inspired theme park with the most roller coasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, offering immersive rides and attractions based on famous Hollywood hits.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities. LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from all four world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the most Instagrammable location in Dubai, is a free-to-enter themed recreational hub that connects the entire destination and takes guests on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing several Instagrammable locations and the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, relax and recharge.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Ain Dubai, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

Friends of Cancer Patients – FOCP

Founded in 1999 under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic care and unwavering support to cancer patients and their families. With a vision to see a world where cancer no longer has power over our lives, FOCP advocates for health, offers financial and emotional support, and continually seeks opportunities to enhance the well-being of those affected by cancer. Through collaborative efforts and with core values centered on compassion, collaboration, leadership, and advocacy, FOCP stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that every individual's journey with cancer is met with understanding, care, and resilience. https://www.focp.ae

