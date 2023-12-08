H . E . Al Hajri: “Dubai Municipality will continue its efforts to organize initiatives to support citizen farmers, in accordance with the vision of Dubai, to ensure the highest quality of life and strengthen the agricultural sector in the Emirate”

Dubai: Dubai Municipality will kick start the third season of the Farmers’ Souq tomorrow December 9, 2023, in Safa Park with the active participation of over 30 local farmers. The event, which will run until February 24, 2024, is one of the key annual events hosted by the Municipality and serves as a dynamic agricultural, social, and investment platform by convening citizen farmers under one roof to display and market agricultural and organic products produced in the farms directly to consumers.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri Director General of Dubai Municipality affirmed the Municipality’s unwavering commitment to organize initiatives and programs that support productive citizen farmers, small agricultural entrepreneurs, and amateurs. The move comes in light of Dubai’s vision to ensure the best quality of life and strengthen the Emirate’s agricultural sector.

H.E. Al Hajri said: “Fostering Dubai’s local agricultural industry and ensuring its growth while upholding the sustainability of the environment and agricultural resources is one of Dubai Municipality’s top goals to create an environmentally conscious and sustainable emirate, in order to accelerate business activities within the local agricultural sector and support agricultural and food production activities.”

“Besides bringing together small entrepreneurs and citizen farmers, the Farmer’s Souq further aims to shed light on topics such as local agricultural production, use of agricultural land, and its significant role in the sustainability of plant produce and crops, in the industry,” Al Hajri added. Furthermore, H.E. highlighted the significant role of markets in encouraging a culture of local agricultural production in Dubai and encouraging people to buy crops cultivated in local farms.

The Farmer’s Souq will be open throughout this season each Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm. During the period, farmers and entrepreneurs will display products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, organic products, honey, dates, herbal products, and many more, further exemplifying the productivity of farms and small local enterprises across the emirate.

Dubai Municipality offers support and facilities for participants of the Farmer’s Souq, especially by offering kiosks to showcase their products uniquely ensuring robust support for their projects and providing wider marketing channels in local markets. In addition, it aids in conducting awareness workshops on agricultural practices that guarantee farmers' access to a comprehensive knowledge of contemporary farming techniques, thus promoting increased productivity, enhancing income, and guaranteeing long-term viability of their businesses.

