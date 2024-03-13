The Middle East’s first international baby, toddler and maternity event launches on May 24th and 25th at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing over 150 global brands and 1000s of products for two days of exclusive discounts & invaluable education

The current baby product market is expected to grow by 71.4% to reach US$168 billion by 20321

10% of ticket sales will be donated to ‘Gaza in our Hearts’, a Ramadan initiative set up by Dubai Cares

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Baby Expo, the Middle East’s first international baby, toddler and maternity event is set to redefine the parenting experience, offering expectant parents and families a one-stop destination for all things related to pregnancy and early childcare.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre on May 24th and 25th 2024, tickets for the event are on sale now from https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/family/23470/the-baby-expo with 10% of all ticket proceeds being donated to ‘Gaza in our Hearts’, a Ramadan initiative set up by The Baby Expo Charity Partner, Dubai Cares, to support children and families in Gaza by providing emergency relief such as meals, food baskets, and waterproof and fire-resistant tents.

The event will bring together over 150 premium global mother, baby, and early years’ brands, showcasing 1000s of products for parents and expectant parents to discover, try and purchase and an opportunity to access invaluable education from leading industry and healthcare experts. Spanning across 10,500 square metres, with more than 10,000 attendees anticipated over the course of two days, visitors can enjoy entertainment for all the family, take advantage of show-only exclusive discounts and special offers and engage with like-minded parents, while discovering new support networks for every step of the parenting journey.

Hosted by renowned entrepreneur, media personality and co-founder of The Baby Expo, Kris Fade, the event will welcome famous parents from around the globe including entrepreneur and social media superstar Joelle Mardinian and award-winning comedian Russell Kane alongside his wife Lindsey Kane and their age-defying supplement brand JOLT.

Kris Fade, entrepreneur, media personality, Co-founder and host of Baby Expo said: “I’m excited to host Dubai's first Baby Expo, offering a unique platform for parents and parents-to-be. We recognise how overwhelming preparing for a baby can be, so we've curated a space that brings together industry experts, international brands, new parents and parent-to-be. This unique event provides parents with an immersive experience, offering them access to a comprehensive range of baby-related products and services, and the opportunity to freely ask questions, seek guidance, and confidently navigate their journey into early parenthood.”

With the baby product market expected to grow by 71.4%, reaching US$168 billion by 2032, according to Global Market Insights1, there is huge demand for an event of this scale tailored to the mother, baby and toddler industry in the Middle East. Aiming to transform the industry in the region, The Baby Expo Dubai will provide a platform for the industry players to come together in Dubai every year, for networking, business development, shared learning and industry-wide collaborations.

For brands seeking to reach key players in the Middle East, the event will deliver a Hosted Buyers Programme, providing exhibitors with the opportunity to hold pre-scheduled meetings with key decision-makers from the region’s leading retailers, distributors, pharmacies, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and nurseries.

Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder of Baby Expo commented: “We're excited to introduce Dubai’s first Baby Expo this May, uniting global industry leaders in the mother, baby and toddlers’ sector, especially considering the significant growth expected in the baby products market over the next decade. We’ve provided brands with a unique platform to showcase their latest products and innovations, engage in networking opportunities and initiate important discussions on future market trends. Baby Expo also presents an ideal setting to forge large-scale collaborations between like-minded brands and nurture the consumer-brand relationship.”

Celebrity Speakers

In addition to a line-up of high-profile, celebrity parents, The Baby Expo will provide two days of expert speakers, conferences and workshops covering topics ranging from caring for your newborn, life-saving first aid and sleep training to parent coaching, information and tips about giving birth and nutrition. Attendees will gain insights from experts and Mumpreneurs such as Julie Mallon, Kelly Marie Hodgkin, Amanda Jenner, Dr. Elena Andrioti, Dr. Tayara, Maysaa Fahour, Nicola Oliver, Lama Shamseddine and Mira Khleif, who will provide a wealth of information on entrepreneurial and parenting subjects.

Ultimate destination for parents

The Baby Expo will serve as an ultimate destination for parents. Providing a platform to compare products and specifications across various brands and seek advice from industry professionals, enabling informed decisions and potential savings, especially considering the significant expenditures parents make on baby products in the first year alone. More than 150 brands will offer attendees exclusive discounts and special promotions which are only redeemable during the show as well as unveiling new products, innovative technologies and brands tailored specifically for the region.

Fun for all the family

With an array of family-friendly entertainment lined up including Magic Phil, soft play areas, sensory activities, arts and crafts, baby massage sessions, face painting, and games, The Baby Expo has something to offer for all the family. Visitors can also look forward to mystery goody bags filled with vouchers and samples for bump, baby and mummy.

Business Breakfast

For the industry, The Baby Expo will host a business breakfast offering engaging content tailored to elevate the global mother, baby and toddler industry, featuring insights from global brands and the Middle East’s industry leaders from across the sector. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions and interviews the business breakfast aims to unite industry experts to explore future market trends, challenges, and innovations, whilst encouraging industry-wide collaborations.

In collaboration with leading brands in the baby, mother and toddler industries, Baby Expo presents an impressive lineup of partners including Platinum Sponsors Dabdub and King’s College Hospital Dubai; Gold Sponsors Stokke, Nabi, Bimbly and No More Lice; VIP Influencer Lounge Sponsor Cybex; Strategic Partner Fade Fit; Charity Partner Dubai Cares; and App Partner Qidz.

Tickets for The Baby Expo are now available through visiting www.thebabyexpo.com, https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/family/23470/the-baby-expo or in-store at Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Listing Information:

Event: Baby Expo Dubai

Date: Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Offer: Access to comprehensive range leading brands’ latest products and innovations, alongside invaluable educational resources provided by experts in the field of mothers, babies and toddlers

Ticket Prices:

Early Bird: 1-Day: AED 50

Early Bird: 2-Day: AED 80

Standard Rates: 1-day: AED 75

Standard Rates: 2-day: AED 120

On the Door: 1-day: AED 100

On the Door 2-day: AED 160

Website: thebabyexpo.com

About Baby Expo

The Baby Expo Dubai is the Middle East's first international event catering to baby, toddler, and maternity needs that unites industry leaders, experts and new parents to support them in their early parenthood journey. Hosted by Kris Fade over two days, the expo features over 150 global brands, expert discussions with industry professionals and mumpreneurs, exclusive discounts, and family entertainment, offering participants access to innovative products launched exclusively during the event alongside a wealth of educational opportunities.

The Baby Expo Dubai also provides a vital platform for industry stakeholders to network, engage in business development, and establish collaborations.

