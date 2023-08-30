The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of the most remarkable knowledge projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), launched its Children’s Story Writing Workshop in Kuwait. The four-month workshop will be held at TAQA Productions’ Studio in Mirqab, Kuwait, and will feature Kuwaiti writer Hooda Shawa, who will oversee the program and training of participants. The key goal of the workshop is to prepare writers of children’s literature and equip them with the skills required to create stories in an innovative and interesting way, thereby promoting reading and creativity within society.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “With knowledge spreading across all geographic borders, we are delighted to initiate the Children’s Story Writing Workshop in Kuwait. The workshop is in line with the MBRF’s strategy to help participants hone their creative writing and artistic capabilities, as well as advance the field of children’s stories, by adopting innovative approaches to creating literature that spur interest among children and promote the habit of reading.”

The workshop also represents the MBRF’s ambition to provide an opportunity for participants to explore the realm of children’s story writing and integrate creative and innovative methods in story writing that are appealing to children. The move is consistent with the MBRF’s primary goals of ensuring a prosperous future by nurturing young talents and their creativity while also promoting the significant role of the Arabic language across the region.

Over the past decade, DIPW has witnessed exceptional results across various Arab countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, the Republic of Tunisia, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the Arab Republic of Egypt. DIPW’s main goal is to empower young people in a variety of knowledge areas, ranging from science and research to literature, novels, and poetry. By initiating this workshop, the MBRF further solidifies its role in providing the younger generation with the right opportunities to contribute to knowledge production and dissemination.

