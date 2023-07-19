The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a leading initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), will host the upcoming ‘Workshop on Creating Illustrations for Children’s Stories’ in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). The MBRL will host the initial phase of the workshop, which spans three days. The workshop’s main objective is to hone participants’ abilities in artistic expression, storytelling, and illustrations in an engaging and innovative approach that promotes reading and creativity within societies.

The workshop includes practical instructions that teach participants a wide variety of drawing techniques, empowering them to create enthralling characters and imaginative worlds that capture children’s interest. Fatima Al-Amiri, a qualified instructor with significant expertise in children’s book writing and illustration, is in charge of the program. The workshop intends to promote a culture of reading, writing, and creativity within society, in line with the wider goals of the MBRF. The main objective of the workshop is to inspire participants to use their imagination and creative thinking to develop their ideas into engaging illustrations.

HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “The MBRF adopts a strategy that empowers children with the aim of fostering their creativity and helping them realize their full potential in writing. The workshop comes in line with the MBRF’s larger objective to encourage and promote a reading and writing culture. Moreover, it intends to improve the artistic expression and storytelling abilities of participants in innovative and interesting ways that captivate children and spark their interest in reading. The initiative significantly contributes to the development of reading as a fundamental part of our society.”

Launched in October 2013, the DIPW is an important knowledge and creative initiative that has had a substantial impact on enhancing the intellectual and literary scene in the UAE as well as around the globe. Its main objective is to encourage and empower young talents by improving their creative writing skills. DIPW’s successes have been recognized by the acceptance of prominent awards for the books and the rise of its participants as influential figures within knowledge-based communities.

