Shoppers took home some of the biggest prizes of the season, including an incredible brand-new apartment, ultimate home makeovers, and so much more

Home-hunters had the opportunity to avail incredible discounts as well while emerging designers showcased their creativity in the Chattels Design Contest 2.0

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2024 is celebrating a landmark conclusion of its spectacular sixth season which brought the city together for the largest celebration of home furnishing until 27 October. Everyone from home decor enthusiasts and design aficionados to DIY lovers enjoyed an unmissable opportunity to discover fresh inspiration for their homes, take advantage of exclusive savings, and win mega prizes throughout 17 jam-packed days.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DHF saw more than 80 leading local and international brands offer the biggest bargains of the season, with the DHF Flash Sale further supercharging the city with major discounts of up to 90 per cent off during the festival’s closing weekend. Across the city, shoppers discovered countless ways to upgrade their homes for less, with remarkable deals on a wide range of brands ranging from high-end luxury to affordable options, and everything in between.

Saving big was not the only thrill at DHF. Mega prizes were up for grabs throughout the festival, including a brand-new one-bedroom apartment from DAMAC Properties in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and Visa; and an AED 100,000 home makeover in partnership with City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif. One lucky shopper at Dubai Festival City Mall also bagged a dream home makeover thanks to a prize package featuring an AED 20,000 gift card, personalised home styling consultation, and a 3D design experience.

Plus, home-hunters had the opportunity to avail incredible discounts with DAMAC Properties who offered discounts and DLD fee waivers on a selection of their most prestigious developments, supporting people in the city to become homeowners.

Beyond shopping, DHF also served as a platform for emerging designers to showcase their creativity. This year saw the return of the highly popular Chattels Design Contest 2.0, where participants used AI to conceptualise innovative sofa designs. The winning design was brought to life and made available in stores, with the winner taking home a grand prize of AED 50,000. Two runners-up were also recognised, each receiving AED 10,000 gift cards for their standout designs.

From the little details that make a house a home to big-ticket pieces to last a lifetime, DHF brought an unparalleled opportunity for everyone to transform their spaces and enjoy incredible value.

Dubai Home Festival 2024 was supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm).

Keep an eye on the Dubai Home Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on social media channels for more information on the next edition.

About Dubai Home Festival:

Held annually, Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors, and appliances. DHF showcases the city’s extraordinary furniture scene through events and offers from leading international brands, homegrown concepts, industry experts, as well as providing winning opportunities through engaging draws and promotions.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae