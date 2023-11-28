Dubai Holding signed the UAE’s Climate Responsible Companies Pledge underlining its commitment to UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with an extensive portfolio of AED 130 billion worth of assets, has announced its participation as Principal Pathway Partner at the 28th meeting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). Underscoring its commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, Dubai Holding has signed the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Leveraging its diversified portfolio, Dubai Holding and its companies, will host a series of events and inspiring presentations during the 13 days of the annual meeting to showcase sustainable technologies, drive meaningful conversations and help develop impactful long-term solutions that support the global climate agenda.

As part of its Sustainability Strategy and commitment to minimising its climate impact, Dubai Holding developed a group-wide decarbonisation roadmap towards Net Zero 2050, supported by interim targets up to 2030. The decarbonisation strategy covers initiatives to improve its energy, waste and water management and increasingly invest in alternative and cleaner sources of energy.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “We are proud to announce our sponsorship with COP28, particularly given the critical need to address climate change. As a key enabler of the knowledge-based economy in Dubai and a major contributor to its diversification, we have long recognised our duty to support the emirate’s sustainable development journey. Responsible environmental stewardship lies at the core of our business, and our net zero pledge signifies our commitment to the UAE leadership's Net Zero 2050 initiative and our intent to continue building resilient businesses that safeguard a sustainable future for all.”

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of five leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others; and Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s investment strategy, and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally. Focused on long-term and sustainable value creation, it has investments in Dubai Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar and others.