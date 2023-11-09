​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Ticket sales are now open for the fourth annual WeWalk walkathon, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children with autism. The event takes place on 18 November at Dubai Science Park, with participants invited to walk, jog, or run a 3.5km route.

Organised by TECOM Group PJSC in partnership with Dubai Autism Centre (DAC), all proceeds from the WeWalk 2023 walkathon will be donated in support of DAC's mission to empower children with autism through education and therapeutic interventions.

Tickets are now available for purchase from WeWalk.ae, where family-friendly activities and entertainment will contribute to a memorable community experience for all attendees.

Haif Zamzam, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at TECOM Group, said: “TECOM Group is founded on the premise of building and enabling communities. This commitment is evident across its 10 business districts and extends with equal enthusiasm to WeWalk, which has become an instrumental part of our Group’s efforts to uplift and unify society by bringing together individuals from all communities to deliver lasting, positive change. Through our partnership with Dubai Autism Centre this year, we will raise awareness and funds to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leading centre for the education and treatment of people with autism.”

WeWalk aims to inspire responsible community practices and build a happy society for all. Previous editions of the walkathon have attracted more than 4,500 participants to the Group’s business districts, including Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Design District (d3).

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects an estimated 1 in every 36 children, according to the latest statistics from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Characteristics of autism can be detected in early childhood, though many cases may be undiagnosed until much later due to the varying degrees of abilities and needs of people with autism. In 2022, the Ministry of Community Development registered over 4,500 cases of autism in the UAE, with males constituting 80% of the total cases registered.

The DAC was established in 2001 by a decree of the Ruler of Dubai as the first Emirati non-profit organisation that aims to provide integrated consulting, educational, and specialised therapeutic services in the field of ASD. As per Decree No. 26 of 2021, one of DAC’s main objectives is to contribute to making Dubai a globally leading hub in the field of providing approved special education programmes and specialised rehabilitative treatment services for people diagnosed with ASD.

By fostering a spirit of generosity, WeWalk aims to support local organisations, such as DAC and in previous editions the UAE Rare Disease Society and Al Jalila Foundation, that play a vital role in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for the community.

The 2022 edition of WeWalk, held at Dubai Science Park, raised more than AED 700,000 in donations for the UAE Rare Disease Society. Dubai Science Park and the UAE Rare Disease Society dedicated part of the raised donations through the initiative's charity partner, Beit Al Khair Society, to develop awareness programmes to help shorten the diagnosis journey of patients, create a database of rare diseases, and enhance access to specialists, diagnostics, and treatments.

WeWalk 2023 is supported by Dubai Sports Council and the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department; Telecom Partner du; Gold Partners BeiGene, Al Ain Water, and Skechers; Media Partners Khaleej Times and Channel 4; Emerald Partners Mediclinic, Biologix, and Medtronic; and Medical Support Partner, Response Plus Medical. Patchi and Rubicon Exotic are also partnering to support WeWalk 2023.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

