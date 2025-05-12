UAE, Dubai, Reinforcing the role of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) in caring for and rehabilitating the groups most in need of care, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, inaugurated the Youth Hostel, a specialized home for the care of male children aged 12 to 17 years within its premises. This significant step reflects DFWAC’s advanced strategy in social welfare and demonstrates its commitment to providing comprehensive services that promote rehabilitation and social integration according to the highest international standards.

Located within its premises, the newly inaugurated facility will significantly support the foundation’s long-term strategy to provide inclusive and comprehensive services that promote rehabilitation and community reintegration in line with the highest international standards.

The inauguration of the new Youth Hostel was attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Emirates Talent Association; H.E. Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, H.E. Mona Al Bahar, Vice Chairperson, and H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, along with board members, senior officials, and staff of the Foundation.

The expansion is part of DFWAC’s ongoing efforts to broaden its services to cover all children, irrespective of gender, ensuring that no child facing the threat of violence is left without protection and care. Beyond its immediate impact, it will contribute to the ongoing development of Dubai’s social welfare system, in line with the Child Rights Law and the strategic goals outlined in Dubai’s Social Agenda 33.

Comprehensive and Holistic Support

This Youth Hostel will provide comprehensive support services, including a safe housing, access to clothing, nutrition, transportation, and recreational activities. Beyond these basics, children will benefit from advanced educational and healthcare support, as well as psychological and social rehabilitation programmes. Legal assistance is also available, aiming to help residents overcome trauma and rebuild stable, secure futures.

Staffed by a multidisciplinary team—including a facility director, legal experts, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and residential supervisors—the youth hostel provides personalised, around-the-clock care. The team ensures that each child receives personalised care in a nurturing and structured environment.

Rapid Response

the newly inaugurated facility will feature a flexible admission system that allows for immediate response to cases referred by relevant authorities, following completion of the required legal procedures. It is designed to offer timely and specialised care while ensuring safety, dignity, and continuity of support.

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children stated, "The Youth Hostel represents more than just a new facility—it reflects our steadfast commitment to ensuring that no child is left to face hardship alone by establishing a comprehensive care system that provides children with safety, stability, and the support they need to heal". She added that through close collaboration with partners and by aligning efforts and strategies, they aim to create a better and safer future for children who have experienced hardship or trauma.

Al Mansouri added that the foundation is committed to ensuring continuity of care and rehabilitation services while reinforcing its role as a leading institution in developing sustainable, long-term solutions for child protection and recovery. She added that this expansion is aligned with the Year of Community 2025, which aims to develop an integrated social system that promotes children's well-being and helps build brighter, more secure futures.

Al Mansouri explained that the youth hostel offers a different, holistic, family-like care approach specifically designed for children's needs. It includes a full range of recreational, educational, and health resources, as well as programmes focused on fostering independence, improving life skills, and helping them move towards a secure and lasting future.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is the first licensed non-profit shelter in the UAE for women and children, victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. Established in 2007, the foundation provides protection and immediate support to vulnerable groups in accordance with the highest international standards. Since its inception, it has maintained its commitment to expanding its services and initiatives, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global model for social protection and child welfare.