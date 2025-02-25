Festival returns with a dynamic lineup of entertainment, competitions, and industry events

DEF 2025 will bring together pro-gamers, enthusiasts, and industry experts for an electrifying showcase of gaming, esports, and entertainment

Key highlights include exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, world-first game showings, and the return of GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, and Play Beyond

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the return of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), set to take place from 25 April to 11 May. The fourth edition of the region’s largest esports and gaming festival will feature a diverse programme of entertainment, competitions, and industry events, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub.

DEF 2025 aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a key player in the gaming industry, offering unparalleled gaming experiences, exciting esports tournaments, cutting-edge industry insights, and family fun events for all ages and interests. Key highlights of the upcoming edition include exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with top stars, world-first game showings, and the return of popular experiences such as the GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, Dubai Cosplay Championship, and Play Beyond. The festival will also feature citywide tournaments, education challenges, and interactive experiences catering to gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

Last year’s edition brought together thousands of fans, families, and professionals, with the DEF GameExpo welcoming over 28,000 visitors from more than 100 nationalities across three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Sixteen regional tournaments saw participation from over 3.6 million players, with significant prizes awarded. The DEF Education Programme creatively engaged more than 6,000 students from 230 schools and universities through career talks, skills workshops, and challenges. The festival also attracted 2,000 industry professionals, strengthening Dubai’s status as a regional hub for gaming and esports.

DEF is a key event in Dubai’s efforts to expand its gaming industry on the international stage. The festival supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top global cities to live, visit, and work. It also contributes to economic development through digital innovation, while supporting SME growth by empowering emerging gaming talent and promoting career opportunities in esports across the UAE.

Immersive gaming and esports tournaments

The biggest and most immersive gaming event in the region, this year’s GameExpo 2025 will return to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 from 9 to 11 May, offering diverse experiences for every type of gamer. Eight dedicated gaming zones will provide an unmissable event for fans and families—whether in high-stakes esports tournaments, casual family games, retro arcade experiences, tabletop challenges, VR encounters, or real-world skill challenges.

At the heart of the action will be the Main Arena, Gaming District, Emirates NBD Family Zone, Retro Zone, and the talabat F&B Zone, along with two new additions—The Quest: The New IRL Zone and Just Dance Zone—debuting this year. Each zone will highlight the region’s dynamic gaming culture, featuring competitive esports, interactive experiences, and family-friendly entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, GameExpo 2025 will feature The Narrows, a vibrant marketplace where fans and families can explore cutting-edge merchandise, gaming technologies, and industry trends while engaging directly with local vendors, creators, and small businesses shaping the regional gaming industry. Vendors interested in exhibiting can contact the organisers via this link.

With something for every type of gaming adventure, GameExpo 2025 is where the future of gaming will come to life. Tickets are now available with various early bird discounts. One-day passes can be purchased starting from just AED29 for students or AED44 for adults. Fans attending all days of the GameExpo can purchase three-day passes starting from AED49 for students and AED99 for adults. Limited Pro Gamer Experience tickets are available for fans looking for special one-day access to GameExpo 2025 including meet-and-greets with gaming influencers, starting from AED149. Families of six with two adults and four children can book a one-day pass starting from AED99 or a three-day pass starting from AED225. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.

Meet-And-Greets with Gaming Legends

As part of the action-packed GameExpo 2025, gaming enthusiasts can witness thrilling matchups and intense battles as regional and global pros compete at Play Beyond. Taking place on 10 and 11 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3, the event will feature top gamers in high-energy challenges. Fans will have the chance to cheer on their favourite creators as they battle for the coveted Play Beyond trophy and connect with them during exclusive meet-and-greet sessions. Selected attendees will also have the opportunity to step onto the main stage and participate in interactive gameplay alongside influencers, immersing themselves in an electrifying gaming atmosphere.

Crowning Dubai’s Ultimate Cosplayers

Fans of anime, video games, movies, and comics will take centre stage in a cosplay showdown where creativity knows no bounds. The Dubai Cosplay Championship at DEF 2025 invites cosplayers to showcase their skills and compete for cash prizes on 10 May at DWTC Zabeel Halls 2 and 3.

The Cosplay Opening Act will feature artists bringing characters to life in impressive transformations. The Daily Cosplay Catwalk is open to all, giving participants a chance to showcase their costumes and creativity on a vibrant runway and compete for prizes. The Cosplay Competition will see regional cosplayers battle it out to be crowned the best, demonstrating their incredible craftsmanship and performance skills in pursuit of top honours.

The Meet & Greet with Top Cosplayers will offer fans the rare opportunity to connect with their favourite cosplay stars, learn from their expertise, and immerse themselves in the thriving world of cosplay. With live performances, creative costumes, and an energetic atmosphere, this is a must-attend event for cosplay fans.

Inspiring Young Minds

School students and educators have the chance to explore esports and gaming through the DEF Educational Engagement Programme, which runs until May 2025. Designed to educate, engage, and empower aspiring young talent, the programme blends education and entertainment through exciting competitions and activities.

Contests like the Minecraft Education Challenge and the ENBD Fortnite Quest will challenge students to demonstrate their skills and creativity for a chance to win prizes and be crowned champions. The GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon will provide aspiring developers with hands-on experience in game development, covering coding, design, and prototype creation. The Power Up Parade will bring together students, gamers, and fans in a vibrant celebration of the DEF spirit.

Game Quest Express, the latest addition to the programme, will introduce immersive gaming experiences, enhancing esports engagement. In-school visits featuring interactive workshops and expert-led sessions will give students and teachers valuable insights into career opportunities within gaming and esports. Registration for all competitions and activities is now live.

GameExpo Summit

The GameExpo Summit, powered by Pocket Gamer Connects and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will bring the global gaming industry to Dubai for a conference at DWTC Zabeel Hall 1 on 7 and 8 May. Serving as a premier hub for networking, industry insights, and business development, the two-day event will feature over 100 expert speakers discussing AI, Web3, mobile gaming, and the expansion of the MENA gaming sector.

Themed conference tracks will explore advancements in the Metaverse, investment strategies, and the future of gaming technologies, offering insights into the fast-growing MENA gaming market and business opportunities within it. Attendees will also have access to high-value networking events, business matchmaking, and exclusive deal-making sessions designed to foster collaboration and industry growth.

A highlight of the event will be the MENA Games Awards, recognising excellence and innovation across the region’s gaming landscape. With discussions on industry trends, investment opportunities, and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of gaming, the GameExpo Summit is an essential event for developers, publishers, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to engage with the gaming industry.

For more information and to register interest for the GameExpo Summit, please visit the website. Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.

For school tournaments, free visits to GameExpo; and to enter the Minecraft Education Challenge, the ENBD Fortnite Quest, Power Up Parade, and Game Quest Express, registration can be completed on the DEF 2025 website.

For the Game On with HP Gaming Garage hackathon, registration is now open on the HP website.

For more information and to register for ticket updates on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.