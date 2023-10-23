The event highlights Dubai’s position as a global economic hub and further reinforces collaboration with the private sector

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), held a successful ‘Exporters’ Gathering’ last week, under the banner ‘From Dubai to the World: Global Market Mastery’. The event provided a dynamic networking platform for key stakeholders and partners to gain a deeper understanding of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 and the city’s pro-business environment. It also emphasised the numerous opportunities available for exporters and manufacturers to tap into global markets.

The exclusive networking event outlined the visionary D33 Agenda, launched in January by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy within 10 years and further consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the top three global cities. The event outlined Dubai’s position as a leading destination for business and investment, raising awareness of the emirate’s thriving business environment, export systems, processes and services.

Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development at DEDC, said: “The Exporters’ Gathering seamlessly aligns with the goals of the D33 Agenda, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s manufacturing and export sectors, transforming the city into a vibrant hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. A key priority within the D33 Agenda is to scale manufacturing value addition and exports by promoting advanced modes of production within a world-leading, business-friendly and sustainable environment. This networking event provides a platform for exporters and manufacturers to connect, learn and explore new horizons. Whether you are an exporter seeking new markets or a manufacturer looking for strategic partnerships, our city has much to offer. We are consistently striving to establish an ecosystem that not only supports your business aspirations but also nurtures them.”

In addition to emphasising the importance of the D33 Agenda, the ‘Exporters Gathering’ focused on providing significant updates, including the initiatives led by the Ministry of Economy regarding Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), the Etihad Rail project and its potential contribution to the logistics sector, and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ mark, further emphasising the nation's commitment to promoting homegrown products. The event also featured a presentation titled ‘Alibaba Dubai: Capitalising on E-commerce B2B Opportunities’ with representatives from the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) and Alibaba speaking about their collaboration in establishing the Dubai Pavilion on Alibaba.com, offering promising opportunities for cross-border trade.

A highlight of the forum was a panel discussion on ‘Innovative Trade Finance Solutions’. The panel provided valuable insights and solutions for exporters seeking financial support to expand their businesses. These discussions underscored Dubai's dedication to facilitating a conducive environment for exporters and entrepreneurs.

