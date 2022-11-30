Dubai: Dubai Customs held the “Martyr’s Day (Commemoration Day)” ceremony today, which is marked annually on 30th November.

The ceremony started with lowering the flag to half-mast, and observing a moment of silence at the main building and customs centers.

The ceremony was organized in the presence of Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, executive directors and heads of departments and employees.

Each year the country pays tribute on Martyrs’ Day to the honor and loyalty of its national heroes in recognition of the sacrifices they made.

Al-Ghaith said; “The UAE's martyrs have embodied the lessons of allegiance and love for the homeland. It is an opportunity to remember proudly our martyrs, who are exemplars of bravery, selflessness and patriotism to the nation and its leadership. The UAE has dedicated this day to celebrate the memory of its righteous martyrs every year who sacrificed their blood for the homeland, setting the finest examples of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, which reflects the depth of cohesion of the UAE people with their wise leadership.”

Martyr's Day represents a national occasion in the hearts of the Emirati people, in commemoration of the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs, as the UAE will always remain faithful to the sacrifices of its people, considering their heroism as a source of pride for future generations.

