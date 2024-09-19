US$2 billion estimated market size of UAE corrugated board packaging and tissue

Dubai: A first ever new business group for paper and tissue industry in the UAE – DuPAT - under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) was officially launched today to promote `Made in UAE’ products locally and globally.

The new exclusive group will seek to promote the UAE’s US$2 billion corrugated board packaging, including tissue paper industry, to notch up new growth milestones while enhancing the `Made in UAE’ brand equity across markets.

At the official unveiling of the Dubai Business Group for Paper and Tissue (DuPAT) at the ongoing paper industry expo, Propaper Dubai 2024, spokespersons said the mandate is to support the UAE based companies enhance their market share and expand into new export markets, leveraging the demand upswing in the tissue and hygiene sector as well as paper packaging, driven by higher awareness of health, environment and sustainability.

“The group’s mandate is to enhance the acceptance and visibility of `Made in UAE’ products across markets, explore potential export opportunities, and contribute to the non-oil economic diversification of the country. As an exclusive business grouping, DuPAT will also support the industry actively adopt across-the-spectrum sustainable business practices in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 goal,” said Salahuddin Sharafi, Chairman of DuPAT as well as Union Paper Mills of M.A.H.Y Khoory & Co LLC.

The industry grouping currently has close to 30 founding members, and the endeavour is to enrol over 300 members. Apart from Salahuddin Sharafi, the founding Directors of the Board of DuPAT include Abdul Jebbar P B, Vice Chairman of DuPAT & and Founder & Chairman of Hotpack Industries, Rajamahendiran, Director of DuPAT & CEO of Emirates Industrial Converting Factory LLC, Aejaz Ahmed Munshi, Director of DuPAT & General Manager of Star Paper Mills and Mahmoud Al Kurd, Secretary General of DUPAT & General Manager of Gulf Manufacturing LLC.

Industry experts estimate that the tissue and hygiene paper market alone in the UAE is worth US$525 million, while kraft paper size is to the tune of US$450 million.

“DuPAT also has a clear vision on sustainability and it will be our responsibility to help the UAE paper industry align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by embracing circular economy initiatives to reduce carbon footprint,” said Aejaz Ahmed Munshi, adding that DuPAT will promote Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) / PEFC certification as part of a commitment to responsibly source forest-based raw materials.

“DuPAT will also ensure the implementation of GSO standards for tissue and paper products under ESMA to safeguard consumer rights and to foster fair competition among stakeholders. We are confident that our commitment to promote `Made in UAE’ products will help the UAE paper industry players increase their market share locally, regionally and globally,” said Abdul Jebbar.

The industry body will also organise training programs for industry personnel, enhancing the skills of the workforce and encourage paper industry players in the UAE adopt the latest manufacturing technologies, and conduct research and development initiatives aimed at innovation and improvement.

