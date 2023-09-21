Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ Business groups and councils form an essential part of the business community ecosystem and represent a key pillar of our efforts to foster a supportive, enabling, and world-class business environment in Dubai that promotes innovation and drives private sector entrepreneurship .”

Hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the second quarterly roundtable meeting brought together members of Business Groups and Business Councils to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the second quarterly roundtable meeting for Business Groups and Business Councils. Held today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting explored the current economic landscape and growth prospects for the remainder of the year, together with the chamber’s initiatives aimed at supporting the business community and enhancing its global competitiveness.

The meeting, which was attended by Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, highlighted the various initiatives and events the chamber has organised to support Business Groups and Business Councils. These include the recently concluded first cycle of the Business Group Enablement Programme, as well as a series of virtual events designed to empower local companies in areas such as establishing an online presence, adopting digital payment solutions, and enhancing cybersecurity resilience.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Groups and Councils form an essential part of the business community ecosystem, and represent a key pillar of our efforts to foster a supportive, enabling, and world-class business environment in Dubai that promotes innovation and drives private sector entrepreneurship. Our role is to serve as a bridge between Dubai’s private sector and its forward-thinking government and advocate to improve the ease of doing business in the emirate while contributing to the sustainable growth of the economy.”

Lootah added: “We remain committed to supporting Business Groups and Councils as part of our efforts to meet the evolving needs of the business community. This cooperation serves our common interests, and we appreciate the valuable contribution of Business Groups and Councils to Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem.”

The meeting included a discussion on the Unemployment Insurance Scheme announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which enabled attendees to learn more about the system. The Unemployment Insurance Scheme is considered among the UAE’s leading initiatives in the global labour market and provides protection for workers who face redundancy until an alternative opportunity becomes available. The scheme supports the UAE’s drive to attract the best international talent to live and work in the country.

The event also featured a presentation from EY LAW MENA focusing on employment law, which addressed the challenges facing companies and sought to propose effective solutions. The roundtable provided an open platform for Business Council members to share their views and feedback on how to best support businesses operating in Dubai and contribute to the development of the emirate’s economy.

Both Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in Dubai’s economic landscape by ensuring the representation of all the business sectors, facilitating productive dialogue between key stakeholders and government entities, and working to enhance the competitiveness of their respective sectors.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.www.dubaichambers.com

