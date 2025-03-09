Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised a media training session for family business representatives to enhance their media presence, strengthen their reputation, and highlight their legacy and achievements.

Designed to equip key spokespeople with the skills to effectively communicate their vision and strategies for sustainable growth, the session contributed to raising awareness of family businesses as key drivers of Dubai’s economy.

The training session focused on developing the strong communication skills necessary to effectively navigate Dubai’s dynamic media landscape. Participants benefitted from expert guidance on how to address audiences with confidence, craft clear and impactful messages, and establish effective media engagement strategies. Attendees also learned how to handle challenging questions, stay focused on key messages, and prepare for professional media appearances.

The session adopted a practical approach, covering essential topics including setting clear communication objectives, mastering media interactions, and adapting to unexpected situations in interviews.

Established in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers to ensure the sustainability and growth of family businesses in Dubai. The centre aims to develop this vital sector and enhance its economic contribution in line with Dubai’s future development plans. It works closely with partners from both the public and private sectors and provides comprehensive support to all family businesses operating in Dubai.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

