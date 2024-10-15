Dubai, UAE – Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has officially launched its new ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign, inviting the UAE community to make a difference by simply dining out at participating restaurants or shopping F&B products from participating brands. Kicking off on World Food Day (16th October), the campaign offers diners and shoppers the opportunity to transform their meals and purchases into acts of giving, helping support children and youth’s education around the world.

The ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign engages restaurants, cafes, food brands, and retailers across the UAE, offering a simple yet impactful way for the community to give back. Proceeds from participating brands will be directed towards funding education initiatives in developing countries, helping to break the cycle of poverty. To date, 48 restaurants and food manufacturers have come onboard to support the campaign, providing diners and shoppers with a diverse range of dining experiences and food choices. Restaurants, cafes and food brands that haven’t yet joined can still get involved and make a difference by signing up to participate in this impactful campaign.

The ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign represents an evolution of Dubai Cares’ successful 2022 ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ initiative, which focused on dining to raise funds in support of the organization’s mission. This year, the campaign has expanded its scope to include a bigger and wider mix of restaurants, as well as retail partners, providing more ways for people across the UAE to get involved and contribute to global education efforts.

Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships, Dubai Cares, said: "The UAE has a proud tradition of bringing the community together to support those in need, and the ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign provides a strategic opportunity for the F&B sector and businesses to play a significant role in ensuring access to quality education for children and youth. By collaborating in this community-led effort, we can collectively create meaningful change that impacts millions globally. We invite everyone to join us in this movement and champion the cause of education for every child and young person around the world."

Fay Economides, Executive Managing Director, M Management Company, Mythos, said: “At Mythos, we believe that food has the unique ability to bring people together and inspire positive change. Being part of Dubai Cares' ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign is something we truly value. Education is the foundation for a brighter future, and by empowering children today, we’re helping to build a better world for tomorrow. We’re honored to support this important cause and invite our community to join us in making a lasting impact—one meal at a time.”

Kris Fade, Founder of Fade Fit, said: "I’m thrilled to partner my brand, Fade Fit—one of the region’s leading snack brands—with Dubai Cares, to support children’s right to education. The 'Taste of Giving' campaign is close to my heart, turning every meal into a chance to give back. With every Fade Fit purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to Dubai Cares, helping empower children through education. Together, let’s create meaningful change, one bite at a time."

Diners and shoppers can easily identify venues and brands that are part of the initiative by looking for the ‘Taste of Giving’ logo. Whether enjoying a meal with friends or shopping for popular F&B products, every purchase from a participating partner will help provide children with the education they deserve.

Rania Roufael, Chief People Officer of People, Culture, and Sustainability, Sunset Hospitality Group, said: "At Sunset Hospitality Group, we are committed to creating experiences that go beyond hospitality and leave a positive impact on our communities. Participating in the 'Taste of Giving' campaign for the first time, across multiple brands, allows us to support a cause close to our hearts - education. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive, and we are proud to join Dubai Cares in this meaningful initiative. Together with our guests, we look forward to shaping brighter futures with every experience we create."

Partners to Date:

The participating restaurants in the ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign span a wide range of dining experiences across the UAE. These include: 21grams, Alkebulan Foodhall, Ammos Greek Restaurant, Around The Block, Aura Skypool, Avli by tashas, Azure Beach Dubai, Beefbar, Bistro des Arts, Bungalo34, Burro Blanco, Çeşme Bazlama Kahvaltı, Chalcos Mexican Grill, Chinese Palace Restaurant, Din Tai Fung, Flamingo Room by tashas, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Han Shi Fu, Homegrown Artisanal Bakery, Isola Ristorante Italiano, Joe’s Backyard, Koryo Korean BBQ, La Niña, LOOP, Maison Mathis, Maestro Pizza, Marmellata Bakery, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, Nammos, Panda Chinese, Pawdy Neighbors, PXB Café, RARE, Reform Social and Grill, Risen Artisanal Bakery and Cafe, Roseleaf Cafe, SEVA Cafe, Soraya, Susan’s Baking Company, tashas, The Roost Rotisserie, Tiger Sugar, and Umami Japanese Fast Kitchen.

Food manufacturers participating in the campaign include: Fade Fit, Koala Picks, Pop Culture and The Broth Lab.

Other supporting partners include: Deliveroo and Umami Comms.

For more information on participating restaurants, cafes, and brands, please visit www.dubaicares.ae/tasteofgiving.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae