Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, has revealed an exciting array of events to entertain residents and visitors throughout the month of June.

From a captivating exhibition at L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts and world-class sporting events like Basketball Champions League Asia, to live performances by Hans Zimmer, Jason Derulo, French Montana, Jeff Chang, Amr Diab, Hussain Al Jassmi and Sherine Abdel Wahab, and Majid Al Mohandis, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Below are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming events for June:

LIFESTYLE

Exhibition: Gold and Treasures - 3000 Years of Chinese Ornaments

Date: Until 10 August

Location: L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, Dubai Design District (d3)

About: L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts presents its first exhibition showcasing 100 masterpieces from one of Hong Kong’s most outstanding private art collections.

SPORTS

Basketball Champions League Asia

Date: 9-15 June

Location: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club

About: Don't miss the chance to witness the top eight Asian basketball teams compete for the championship title in the thrilling Basketball Champions League Asia tournament.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Hans Zimmer live

Date: 1 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Don’t miss the chance to see multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Hans Zimmer perform iconic soundtracks from blockbuster movies including The Lion King, Gladiator, Interstellar and more.

Majid Al Mohandis live

Date: 1 June

Location: Dubai Opera

About: Experience the mesmerising vocals of Majid Al Mohandis as he captivates audiences with his beloved hits from popular albums like Ana Wayyak and Ensaa.

Russell Kane live

Date: 2 June

Location: Theatre by QE2

About: British stand-up comedian and TV star Russell Kane returns to Dubai for an evening of laughter as he delivers his signature witty lines.

P. Tchaikovsky: The Best of Swan Lake

Date: 7 June

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

About: Experience a breathtaking performance, created by composer P. Tchaikovsky with choreography by M. Petipa and L. Ivanov, portraying a fascinating tale of love and devotion.

WATERBOMB Festival

Date: 7-8 June

Location: Dubai Festival City

About: Dive into summer fun at the legendary WATERBOMB Festival, featuring top K-pop, EDM, and regional stars performing amid water cannons and jets, including award-winning rapper CL, Big Naughty, and PH-1, with more surprises to come.

John Achkar live

Date: 8 June

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

About: Lebanese comedian and entrepreneur John Achkar presents his latest Arabic show, Chou Zakeh!?, promising an evening of laughter with his humorous take on everyday life.

Jeff Chang: The Continuum

Date: 9 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Taiwanese 'Prince of Love Ballads' Jeff Chang will serenade fans with his chart-topping Mandarin pop hits in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Johanna Pichlmair live

Date: 9 June

Location: Dubai Opera

About: Acclaimed Austrian violinist Johanna Pichlmair and renowned German pianist Miao Huang promise a captivating evening for fans of Western classical music.

Harishankh - Kings in Concert

Date: 14 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Experience the musical brilliance of Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan, accompanied by acclaimed instrumentalist Prakash Ulliyeri and renowned veena artist Rajhesh Vaidhya.

EarthSoul Fest with Jason Derulo

Date: 15 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Experience music, art and culture with a focus on sustainability at EarthSoul Fest, featuring headliner Jason Derulo alongside other talented performers like Shae Gill, Benny Dayal, Akram, and Celinedee Matahari.

Amr Diab live

Date: 18 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Egyptian artist Amr Diab guarantees an unforgettable performance with chart-topping hits such as Tamally Maak.

Umm Kulthum Hologram Show

Date: 18 June

Location: Dubai Opera

About: Relive the magic of Umm Kulthum's timeless hits with an exceptional hologram performance which promises to entertain audiences.

Play: Aljar

Date: 21-22 June

Location: Dubai Opera

About: Enjoy the escapades of Mubarak Abu Nafs Aziza and Abdullah in a hilarious social comedy filled with laughs. As Abdullah tries to outwit Mubarak's schemes, this leads to unexpected adventures and lots of fun.

Hussain Al Jassmi & Sherine Abdel Wahab live

Date: 21 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Enjoy an unforgettable performance by Hussain Al Jassmi and Sherine Abdel Wahab as they belt out their biggest hits, including Al Jassmi's iconic Boshret Kheir and Abdel Wahab's classics Ala Eidak and Mesh Ad El Hawa.

French Montana at EarthSoul

Date: 22 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: EarthSoul presents an epic concert featuring headliner French Montana alongside Turkish sensation Mustafa Ceceli, Filipino pop band December Avenue, and Lebanese vocalist Amanda Maalouf.

3 Twenty: Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice

Date: 29 June

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

About: Icons of hip-hop will co-headline the 3 Twenty show, marking the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking albums – Man vs. Machine, D12 World, and Cheers.

Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer.

