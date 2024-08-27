Free-to-attend sessions and live performances in both English and Arabic will feature acclaimed children’s authors and spotlight the UAE’s leading homegrown talent

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is continuing to unlock all new, one-of-a-kind experiences for residents and visitors in the final week of its biggest and most exciting edition, with the launch of Stories Alive by Emirates Literature Foundation. Coming to City Centre Mirdif on 30 and 31 August from 5pm, the free-to-attend sessions promise to leave families captivated with an enchanting celebration of the written and spoken word featuring renowned children’s authors, storytellers, and the UAE’s leading homegrown talent.

Organised by Emirates Literature Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and hosted by City Centre Mirdif, the programme marks an exciting new addition to a jam-packed DSS line-up of thousands of extraordinary things to do and see citywide. With just a few days left before the spectacular season draws to a close, families can make lasting summer memories by stepping into an enchanting world of captivating stories, specially curated sessions, and live entertainment.

On 30 August, renowned author Kathy Urban and storyteller Lamya Tawfik will explore the powerful impact that literature has on children's lives. Adding to the excitement will be a spellbinding solo from a rising star of Dubai Youth Choir, before Emirati singer-songwriter Zarooni wows audiences with his soulful melodies.

The creative and cultural celebration will continue on 31 August where Kathy Urban will once again take to the stage, in addition to enriching sessions by best-selling children's book author Helen Farmer, and Egyptian writer and illustrator Nairouz Eltanbouli. Concluding the programme will be a mesmerising performance by Palestinian singer Ammar Ashkar.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running from 28 June to 1 September 2024. The annual festival brings 65 days of non-stop adventure with thousands of offers and fun things to do across the city, showcasing the summer as one of the best times of the year to explore Dubai. Residents and visitors can discover world-class shopping, incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, non-stop entertainment and epic concerts, diverse dining, as well as new and exciting activities for all ages and preferences. With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family throughout the summer, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

