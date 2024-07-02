DSS 2024 makes everything more pocket-friendly and fun-filled than ever - from incredible surprises and great retail promotions to diverse culinary delights and unbeatable offers across hotels and attractions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 brings everyone in the emirate more than 7,000 offers and free things to do, see, experience, and explore at the best value of the year. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), there are more ways than ever to make this a summer to remember with pocket-friendly fun, unbeatable promotions, and big savings.

Everyone from families, friends, couples, value seekers, and adventure lovers can enjoy maximum value throughout DSS - be it with an exclusive DSS Entertainer package unlocking more than 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free offers, Kids Go Free offers, special deals for couples and residents at hotels and attractions citywide, free-for-all family fun at Modesh World, unbeatable shopping offers and incredible mall promotions, or budget-friendly dining. Catering to all preferences, Dubai residents and visitors can discover some of the most amazing places in Dubai, at brilliant summer prices.

EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS

Those looking to enjoy maximum value this summer can grab the exclusive DSS Entertainer package, which unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, fitness locations and other destination experiences across Dubai. Families can enjoy estimated savings of more than AED 270,000 across the city’s leading leisure facilities and kids attractions. The package is priced at just AED 195, with the exclusive offers redeemable every day of the week for three months from the date of purchase. Users can share BOGOF vouchers with up to three friends, making it easier than ever to enjoy big savings and pocket-friendly fun with loved ones all summer.

BIG SAVINGS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Families can unwind with memorable summer escapes, incredible staycation deals, and extended getaways as Dubai's world-class hotels and resorts, thrilling attractions, and iconic entertainment destinations pull out all the stops with incredible Kids Go Free offers. Running until 1 September, families across the city can enjoy unforgettable getaways and hospitality experiences for less. Not only can children stay at no extra cost, but they can also enjoy free play sessions, fun extras, and free dining for kids on the same meal plan as their parents. From theme park thrills and cool spots to make a splash, to awesome attractions and the city’s best hotels, Kids Go Free offers apply to hundreds of Dubai’s much-loved attractions. Families can look out for special prices at LEGOLAND Dubai, Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, and AYA Universe, and stay-cay deals at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, The Palace Downtown Dubai, Lapita Hotel, Address Fountain Views, and many more.

Partners can also take advantage of incredible couples offers across an exciting range of romantic getaways, wellness retreats, and fine-dining experiences throughout DSS. From five-star resorts with luxury amenities to all-inclusive packages and budget options, there are plenty of deals to suit all preferences.

RESIDENTS OFFERS

Special DSS offers for UAE and GCC residents are helping unlock even more unforgettable summer experiences as hotels and attractions welcome people living in the region to discover new destinations and resorts at great-value prices. Some of the hundreds of amazing hotel offers for residents include One&Only Royal Mirage where there is an exceptional buy-one-night-get-one-free deal, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa which has discounts on room stays and F&B and the added benefit of AED 250 resort credit per day, Fairmont The Palm which has up to 25 per cent off dining and 20 per cent off spa services, and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai that has amazing rates on rooms with free upgrades and breakfast. Attractions to check out at special resident rates include Madame Tussauds Dubai, where entry is priced at AED 115 instead of AED 150, Silver Queen Yachts and Boats Rental that is offering up to 40 per cent off group bookings, Dubai Parks and Resorts where friends and families can also enjoy double the thrills with the two-parks-for-the-price-of-one deal. For a truly unforgettable experience, couples can experience Dubai from the skies with the Paramotor Desert Adventure, at a special summer price of AED 799 instead of AED 950; or take a step back in time and learn about Dubai’s history at the Al Shindagha Museum, where tickets are buy-one-get-one-free during DSS.

GRAND CELEBRATIONS

Back for another year is the free-to-enter and highly anticipated annual highlight of DSS, Modesh World, celebrating its special 25th anniversary edition this year at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3-8. Bringing the biggest and most exciting season ever to families all summer long, visitors can find non-stop entertainment, new attractions and a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, exhilarating rides, informative workshops, and so much more. Specially curated experiences are themed around Modesh and Dana’s adventures throughout all seasons of the year, including over 170 attractions such as an all-new Inflatable Park and so much more. Open daily with free entry for all, this year's edition runs until 18 August from 10am - 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10am - 12am on Fridays to Sundays.

EPIC BARGAINS AND MALL PROMOTIONS

The city’s iconic shopping malls and vibrant retail destinations are unveiling a summer full of amazing offers and promotions to help everyone find their favourite brands at special prices. Bargain hunters and shopping enthusiasts can look forward to DSS sales season until 1 September, which brings 10 whole weeks of unbeatable promotions and fantastic deals in malls and shopping hubs across the emirate, with discounts of up to 75 per cent on offer across more than 800 brands at more than 3,500 outlets in Dubai. Participating malls are sweetening the deal with various raffles offering shoppers the chance to win incredible prizes such as one million SHARE points at participating Majid Al Futtaim malls, a dazzling 22.2 carat diamond necklace and earrings set in 18 carat white gold for shoppers at WAFI City, AED 10,000 in Tickit points at participating Tickit partners across the city, two Lexus RX350h hybrid SUVs when shopping at Dubai Festival City Mall, cash prizes worth AED 5,000 when shopping at Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre, instant daily prizes, and much more. Plus, exclusive weekly promotions offer even more ways for shoppers to maximise their retail therapy.

DSS Daily Surprises promises to be another exciting experience for bargain hunters, kick-starting today, 2 July, with 34 days of shopping treats. A new offer will be revealed every day from a line-up of top local and global brands across sports, fashion, beauty, and home. Eagle-eyed shoppers can keep a look out for the upcoming daily surprise on DSS channels, which will be unveiled 24 hours before they go live. Shoppers will have to be quick – the special offers will be available while stocks last, until the next day’s special surprise.

DIVERSE DINING AT POCKET-FRIENDLY PRICES

Amazing DSS deals can also be found across the emirate’s exciting restaurant scene. All-new for 2024 is the Sizzling Summer Eats programme, bringing the best gastronomy experiences for residents and visitors from 15 July to 15 August. Fantastic deals will be on offer on a curated list of 100 of Dubai’s best family-friendly restaurants, starting at 20 per cent for two and rising up to 30 per cent for four diners.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

