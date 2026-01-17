Doha, Qatar: Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026), affirmed full readiness for the ninth edition of the international event, which will commence tomorrow, Monday 19 January, and run for four days until 22 January at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX 2026 is held under the gracious patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and Supreme Commander of the Qatar Armed Forces, organised and hosted by Qatar Armed Forces under the theme: “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations – Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow.”

During a press conference held today at the Qatar National Convention Centre, attended by a wide range of local and international specialised media representatives, and with the participation of Captain (Sea) Khalid Mohammed Al-Siddiqi, VIP Delegation & Protocol Director, Staff Brigadier Al-Ansari stated: “The ninth edition of DIMDEX 2026 is the largest and most expansive since the event’s inception, reflecting the growing international interest in DIMDEX, which has become one of the most prominent events on the global defence calendar. DIMDEX serves as a key platform for bringing together technological advancements and the latest innovations to address the evolving needs and trends in the defence and security domains. The exhibition has evolved into a comprehensive showcase of the latest naval, air and land defence systems, alongside related sectors such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, radar and advanced surveillance systems, as well as other technological solutions essential to modern military operations”.

“The exhibition also represents a major hub for companies to conclude commercial agreements, drive business growth and stimulate investment, while providing valuable opportunities to establish strategic partnerships. Moreover, DIMDEX facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise, offering fresh perspectives on defence-related issues and enabling a deeper understanding of emerging geopolitical and security challenges,” he added.

He further highlighted that DIMDEX 2026 will bring together over 200 national and international companies specialising in security and defence, alongside eight major international pavilions. The event will also feature a wide range of local and national companies from related sectors, as well as representation from various branches of the Qatar Armed Forces. The exhibition will showcase the latest defence innovations and technologies across more than 40,000 square metres of space.

Staff Brigadier Al-Ansari also emphasised the importance of extending the exhibition to four days, in response to exhibitors’ requests, ensuring that exhibitors and visiting delegations have maximum opportunity to benefit from the event.

DIMDEX 2026 will feature a number of events that have become established components of the exhibition, including the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, held in cooperation with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, visits of the official VIP delegations, as well as the international visiting warships at Hamad Port. The ninth edition of DIMDEX will include specialised workshops delivered by exhibitors over three days, from 20 to 22 January, in a dedicated area within the exhibition. These workshops will enable participating exhibitors to present their latest innovations directly to delegations and attendees.

As part of DIMDEX 2026, Hamad Port welcomed eight visiting warships earlier today, including the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces vessel ‘Al Fulk’, with local and international media in attendance.

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The exhibition will be open on 19, 20 and 21 January from 09:00 to 17:00, and on 22 January from 09:00 to 16:00. Visitor access on the opening day, 19 January, will be from 12:00 noon to 17:00. The event is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors. Attendance is available through prior online registration at www.dimdex.com

For more information on the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference and DIMDEX 2026, please visit www.dimdex.com and follow DIMDEX on X, Facebook and Instagram.