DMT named as the official host for the first edition of DRIFTx, a global mobility platform and event that will showcase solutions across air, land and sea

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) today announced the launch of the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, which will take place from 24 April to 1 May 2024. A dynamic series of events are set to redefine the future of transportation in the Emirate, this week-long celebration will feature groundbreaking announcements, thought-provoking forums, and thrilling showcases aimed at reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart and autonomous mobility.

The DMT will kick off Abu Dhabi Mobility Week by unveiling a comprehensive mobility strategy for the Emirate on 24 April. Encompassing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities, as well as driver and vehicle licensing services, this strategic framework solidifies DMT's commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Reflecting on the significance of the week-long initiative, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said: "Abu Dhabi Mobility Week encapsulates our steadfast commitment to spearheading transformative advancements in mobility. The ground-breaking mobility strategy to be revealed during this seminal event will not only underscore our unwavering dedication to innovation but also serve as an authoritative testament to our enduring vision for progressive transformation within the realm of transportation."

The DMT also revealed that it will be the official host for the inaugural edition of DRIFTx, which is set to take place from 24 to 26 April. Organised in collaboration with the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the multi-disciplinary leadership and exhibition platform will see international leaders and innovators, including organisations, regulatory bodies, and more, converge in Abu Dhabi to discuss and explore smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions across air, land, and sea.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “DRIFTx is more than an event; it's an unparalleled global nexus for visionaries and innovators, where the future of transportation is forged. We’re excited to bring DRIFTx to Abu Dhabi and welcome the partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi as the official host of this global and cutting-edge event. In this transformative space, and with the recent launch of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, Abu Dhabi solidifies its status as a pioneering force in smart and autonomous mobility, charting a course that transcends boundaries and advances us into a future defined by innovation, connectivity, and endless possibilities.”

Racing enthusiasts will be in for a unique adrenaline-pumping treat on 27 April. The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) will debut its high-profile autonomous races at Yas Marina Circuit, featuring teams from the UAE, USA, Europe, China, and Singapore. The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle with a prize fund of USD $2.25 million (approximately AED 8 million) while showcasing the cutting-edge driverless Dallara Super Formula SF23 open-wheel cars.

The week concludes with the Mobility Live ME conference from 30 April to 1 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, of which the DMT is a strategic partner. It will bring together industry professionals, technology experts, and experiences to foster collaboration and exploration in sustainable mobility.

Commenting on the event, H.E. Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said: “Abu Dhabi Mobility Week, coupled with the impactful presence of DRIFTx complemented by Mobility Live ME, speaks to our unwavering commitment to future-ready sustainable modes of transport. This collective effort not only showcases our dedication to fostering innovation but also serves as a meaningful platform for industry professionals to collaboratively shape tomorrow’s mobility landscape. Together, these events lay the groundwork for a future where collaboration seamlessly merges with innovation, steering us towards a sustainable and transformative era in mobility."

In addition to the main events, Abu Dhabi Mobility Week will feature a series of activations, including safety initiatives, health and fitness events, research collaborations with universities, and mobility-inspired activities in schools. This multifaceted approach aims to engage the community and inspire the next generation of innovators in the field of mobility.

