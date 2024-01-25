With more than 40 years of experience in imaging, DMS Imaging is a French company specialising in the development, design and manufacture of high-performance medical imaging systems, mainly for digital radiology and osteodensitometry. At the 2024 edition of the Arab Health trade show, the company will present its range of medical imaging solutions and its upcoming innovations. DMS Imaging will be present at the French pavilion in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1.

The French company wants to showcase its range of solutions in response to the major trends shaping developments in the medical imaging sector. Its participation in Arab Health represents a strategic opportunity for the company, offering it the opportunity to meet many radiology professionals and develop new partnerships. This presence at the show will also allow it to expand its distribution network, already made up of more than 140 distributors worldwide. For DMS Imaging, Arab Health is an important meeting point for the Near and Middle East market.

DMS Imaging innovates with Platinum Néo, innovation award at JFR 2021

Focused on innovation, the French company offers a complete range of high-performance equipment. In 2022, DMS Imaging launched a new product: a radiology table called Platinum Néo. Equipped with on-board intelligence, Platinum Néo is the first solution available on the market with such technology. This product is used by world-renowned institutions such as the American Hospital of Paris. During the third quarter of 2023, DMS Imaging launched a white-label evolution of the Platinum Neo, the Xavion, developed specifically for Canon Medical System Europe.

DMS Imaging positions itself as the European leader in the field of osteodensitometry, offering a complete range of cutting-edge equipment. Among its notable innovations, the company offers 3D DXA technology, a significant advance in the modelling of bone images. DMS Imaging's 3D DXA technology represents a major step forward in creating a detailed three-dimensional image of the femur. This innovative approach provides an in-depth view of bone structure, both cortical and trabecular. This results in a more accurate diagnosis, providing healthcare professionals with essential information for appropriate treatment.

DMS Imaging strengthens its global footprint with the acquisition of Solution for Tomorrow

The French company took the opportunity to acquire the Swedish company: Solutions for Tomorrow. It specialises in high-end mobile radiological equipment. With a base of 500 devices in 35 countries, Solutions for Tomorrow strengthens DMS Group's position in the global mobile imaging market.

Revolution in medical imaging

Based on a brand new technology from Carbon Nanon Tube (CNT), DMS Imaging is preparing to launch mobile radiology equipment in 2024, which is a major step forward thanks to its cutting-edge technology. In addition, to support image-guided therapy, the French company plans to launch a new-generation operating theatre C-arm at the end of 2025, which will be more ergonomic for both patient and practitioner. The French company is committed to building increasingly mobile equipment.

"Made in France": an undeniable asset for DMS Imaging

With an international focus, DMS Imaging offers high-quality solutions that are perfectly adapted to the needs of its customers. As part of Plan Imaging 2027, the company is pursuing its strategy of constant innovation aimed at strengthening its position in the global market. Its real strength lies in its products labelled "Made in France", thus providing undeniable added value. In addition, its production centre, located in Gallargues-le-Montueux in the South of France, symbolises the company's commitment to national excellence.

-Ends-

Contacts

Lea MASSEPORT-DMS IMAGING

Communication Coordinator

lmasseport@dms-imaging.com

Yasmina OUARI – Business France

Development Officer

yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr