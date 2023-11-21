Divya Chakra, the iconic cultural event proudly announces its much-anticipated second edition on November 25, 2023 at the Taj Exotica Palm Jumeirah. Organised under the esteemed patronage of the Consulate General of India in Dubai and in partnership with McFill events, Divya Chakra 2.0 is set to be a dazzling spectacle celebrating the spirit of harmony, togetherness and the cultural diversity of India.

This year’s event is dedicated to recognizing the remarkable achievements of Indian business leaders in the UAE, serving as a cultural benchmark for the community. Divya Chakra will feature a stellar lineup of performances and the presentation of prestigious awards to those who have made significant contributions to the growth and prosperity of the Indian diaspora in the region.

"Divya Chakra embodies the essence of collaboration and excellence. It is a reflection of the vibrant ties between India and the UAE. As we come together to celebrate our shared cultures, we honour those who contribute to the tapestry of our communities" says Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, the newly appointed Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With nearly two decades of rich diplomatic experience, Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan is poised to lead the Consulate General of India in Dubai, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

This year’s event will showcase the vivid cultures of India and the UAE through art exhibits and live cultural shows symbolising the spirit of unity and prosperity. Divya Chakra stands as a beacon, recognising and applauding those who contribute to the vibrancy of shared communities.

Divya Chakra 2.0 promises an evening of elegance, cultural richness and a collaborative spirit, embodying the profound cultural ties between India and the UAE, while capturing the essence of unity and prosperity.

To showcase creative artworks at the event or gain insights into award nominations, interested individuals can contact pr@magzoid.com or call 058 582 1006.

For media queries, contact:

Name: Drishti Israni

Email: drishti@notsosubtle.co