Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced an impressive array of thought leaders and innovation experts in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence are lined up for the plenary and keynote sessions during the 36th edition of the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024) in Abu Dhabi, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region’s first-ever global conference.

Themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’ IROS 2024 will run from 14-18 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and highlight the region’s rapidly advancing capabilities in robotics and intelligent transport systems. Four plenary and more than 20 keynote speakers will focus on human-robot collaboration, Multi-Robot Systems, Embodiment of AI and Biomechanics/Neuroscience, and the Security Strategies for the Next Generation of Robotics.

The keynote speakers will focus on drone racing, speeding up flying machines through agility and collaboration, drones for environmental health, safe learning in autonomous systems, bio-robotics, applied artificial intelligence, TelecomGPT, (soft) robot control, crossmodal learning, beyond lingual and visual intelligence, competitions including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) challenges, and translation of technologies from lab to market.

IROS 2024 has gathered several thousand researchers, academics, leading corporate majors, and industry professionals from across the globe. One of the largest and most important robotics research conferences in the world, IROS 2024 is themed ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’ and provides a platform for the international robotics community to exchange knowledge and ideas about the latest advances in intelligent robots and smart machines.

Dr. Jorge Dias, General Chair, IROS 2024, said: “The assorted array of speakers for the plenary sessions and keynote talks IROS 2024 represent thought leadership in robotics and artificial intelligence as well as breakthrough innovations. The diverse topics these experts cover will indicate the direction in which this rapidly-evolving technology and the industry will be heading during the coming decades. We believe the large gathering of global scientists, academics, researchers, industry leaders and government stakeholders will benefit from the perspectives these speakers will share during the knowledge exchange.”

With a total of over 3,500 submissions, oral and poster presentations, 13 forums, along with eight global-level competitions and challenges covering various aspects of robotics and AI, an exhibition of new technologies, as well as an exclusive Career Fair that will provide an ideal forum for talent-hunting, IROS 2024 is expected to impact everyone across the industry spectrum.

