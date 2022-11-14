Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 20th edition of the HR Summit & Expo 2022(HRSE), taking place from the 15th to the 16th of November at Za’abeel Hall 5-6, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will bring together HR professionals and thought leaders to explore new technologies, trends, and key strategies across the rapidly changing HR space. This year’s theme is ‘Cracking the Code of the New Rules of Work’ and will focus on how to navigate challenging expectations, among both employees and employers.

While there is a dedicated premium conference track at the event, the exhibition and 20+ seminars are free-to-attend for HR professionals and business leaders in the region who are looking for a transformative learning & networking experience, with insights that they can immediately apply to their roles.

MENA’s biggest HR conference HRSE 2022 will feature over 100 speakers, and a masterclass with Dave Ulrich, who is recognised in Thinkers50 Hall of Fame as one of the world’s leading businesses thinkers and is renowned for being the number one management guru according to Business Week. The event will offer a great opportunity for HR professionals and people enthusiasts who are hungry for inspiration, motivation, and exploration, HRSE is a meticulously crafted learning and networking experience that celebrates cutting-edge thought-leadership in HR via Keynotes, Seminars and AI-Powered Matchmaking Technology.

To help you navigate the complex world of human management, the summit will offer guests four premium breakout themes: Learning & Development for guests to be able to discover new perspectives on developing talent, maximizing potential, and creating strategic transformations for both, organizations as well as learners; HR Tech where experts will share insights on the latest industry trends, examine lessons across their HR transformation journeys, and analyze the opportunities surrounding new HR solutions in the market; Employee Experience, for insights into creating a high-tech, high-touch employee experience without losing a human experience and Compensation & Benefits where new innovative approaches will be explored to help create a comprehensive benefits offering in order to win in the age of talent. The summit will also offer workshops, the Future Workplace Awards, and a full exhibition with leading HR professionals and thought leaders.

Other key speakers at the HRSE 2022 include Vernā Myers, VP, Inclusion Strategy at Netflix Inclusion Strategist, Cultural Innovator, Thought Leader, and Social Commentator; Bruce Daisley, Former VP of Twitter Author, One of the World's Most Influential Voices on Fixing Workplace Culture; Christine Armstrong, Researcher, Author and Adviser on the Future of Work and more.

One of the core values of HRSE is to facilitate inclusivity and this year the exhibition has partnered with Al Noor Training Centre to help create a platform that will encourage conversations and solutions in the workplace where equal opportunities are offered to all members of the workforce. Moving towards a more holistic approach to supporting employee health and well-being, HRSE has also partnered with Viwell, a Corporate Wellbeing Center in Dubai to highlight all aspects of an employee's health- across financial, physical, mental, emotional and even social health.

“As the HR landscape continues to evolve drastically it brings with it new technologies, trends, and strategies aimed at effectively helping employees succeed. Our focus is on building a future-ready workforce. We need to constantly evolve, discover innovative strategies, and develop new ways of thinking.” Said Gauri Dhawan, Senior Conference Manager and HR Portfolio lead at Informa.

Key thought leaders and policy drivers in the industry who will be attending include, Al Masaood, Boehringer Ingelheim, DEWA, Dubai Police, Ericsson Middle East, Fine Hygienic Holding, General Administration of Customs, Jumeirah Group, KAUST, Masafi, Ministry of Health – KSA, Oman Tourism Development Company, Hilton, RAK Tourism, Zee Entertainment to name a few.

Registration link: https://bit.ly/attend-HRSE