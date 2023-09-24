Diriyah: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) celebrated the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom with exciting events catering to residents and visitors of all ages. These events created a sense of harmony and belonging, connecting people with the symbolic significance of National Day and its importance to Saudis, Diriyah residents, and visitors alike.

Bujairi Terrace played host to several engaging seminars which took place, exploring a variety of National Day-related topics, such as "The Titles of King Abdulaziz and Azzaouiyyah," "King Abdulaziz and Diriyah," "The Swords of the Imams and Kings," and "The Stories of King Abdulaziz and His Swords." In addition, a seminar specifically designed for children shed light on the life of King Abdulaziz.

Workshops covering historical themes such as the seals of the Imams and Kings, Arabian horses, the Diriyah font, and King Abdulaziz's script offered visitors the chance to participate and learn. These workshops attracted a diverse range of participants, further enriching the celebratory ambiance of the event.

Moreover, Bujairi Terrace offered a range of immersive experiences for visitors to explore different aspects of Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse history. The journey began at "Our Leaders" station, where captivating visual displays projected onto the ceiling told the story of governance spanning nearly 300 years. Starting with the founder of the First Saudi State, Imam Muhammad bin Saud, it traced the lineage of those first Imams and Kings. Through the "Time Traveling Ceremony," visitors were greeted in a welcoming traditional Saudi manner, introducing them to the famed Saudi hospitality and to traditional clothing from the First and Third Saudi States, providing a glimpse into the fashion of those eras. Meanwhile, the "King Abdulaziz" station presented a captivating immersive experience, including images and scenes from King Abdulaziz's reign in a unique and visually appealing style, creating a sense of realism and aesthetic charm for all who visited.

In addition, DGDA organized special activities and games at AlFaisaliyah and AlKhalidiyah parks on Friday and Saturday, bringing the community of Diriyah together. These events catered to all age groups and aimed to create a joyful and engaging experience for everyone involved.

DGDA also distributed over 10,000 gifts to the community and residents of Diriyah during the "Diriyah Parade." Three buses toured Diriyah’s neighbourhoods and parks on Friday and Saturday, with the first bus showcasing Saudi Ardah. The second bus featured children dressed in traditional clothing inspired by the thirteen regions of the Kingdom, and the final bus carrying several singers who performed national songs during the parade.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes several educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

Social Handles:

Twitter | @DGDA_SA / Visit Diriyah | @VisitDiriyah / Instagram | @DGDA_SA / LinkedIn | dgda-sa / www.diriyah.sa