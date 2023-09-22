Director IBA CEIF Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui was invited to speak at the event on the topic of “Maximizing Islamic Social Finance Potential for Global Prosperity and Sustainability.”



During his presentation Mr. Siddiqui discussed how Islamic social finance and Islamic commercial finance complement each other for sustainability.



He also presented a 3-step approach to further the integration of Islamic Social Finance and Islamic commercial finance based on SIC model - Support, Integrate and Collaborate.



During his speech Mr. Siddiqui presented two case studies from Pakistan including one about Meezan Bank contribution for sustainability as a leading Islamic commercial bank and second about Ihsan Trust which is a successful example of Waqf based Islamic education finance entity providing interest free loans for higher education in Pakistan.

