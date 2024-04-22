Dubai, UAE: The 20th edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD), organized under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is poised to kick off tomorrow with a projected attendance of over 16,000 delegates representing 154 countries. DIHAD stands as a pivotal platform for fostering international collaboration in humanitarian endeavors.

The DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB) convened today at the Dubai World Trade Center, marking a significant milestone in shaping the humanitarian agenda. Chaired by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of (DISAB), and in the presence of H.E. Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the board engaged in functional discussions aimed at enhancing global humanitarian action.

In a noteworthy update, Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, provided insights into the organization's latest initiatives, reaffirming its persistent commitment to advancing sustainable humanitarian endeavors worldwide.

The principal theme of "DIHAD 2004–2024: Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future" resonated throughout the discussions, emphasizing the evolving role of diplomacy in shaping the path of global humanitarian action. The upcoming sessions at DIHAD 2024 are poised to explore the elaborate relationship between humanitarian diplomacy and critical thematic areas, including access to assistance, climate change, migration, and global health challenges.

Moreover, a key focus was the reaffirmation of the strategic collaboration between DIHAD and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). Additionally, Ms. Sajeda Shawa, Head of OCHA UAE Office, delivered a compelling presentation on the Pre-Conference Workshop Program, highlighting the crucial role of humanitarian diplomacy in navigating complex emergencies and ensuring reasonable access to assistance.

She stated: “The annual Pre-DIHAD Workshop is designed to provide participants with insights from the multilateral humanitarian system, the workshop will feature distinguished UN officials, including H.E Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as senior technical experts sharing their experiences and lessons learned. This year, OCHA UAE has made concerted efforts to enrich the workshop experience by assembling a diverse array of esteemed speakers from the UN, IFRC, UNFPA, and Harvard University. And for the first time, we are very delighted to invite distinguished speakers from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Emirati think tank “Fiker Institute.”

Against this backdrop, DIHAD 2024 promises to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration, with sessions poised to delve into critical intersections between humanitarian diplomacy and key thematic areas. Moreover, the workshop themed "Humanitarian Diplomacy: Additional Avenues for Humanitarian Engagement," curated by OCHA UAE, is set to provide participants with invaluable insights and foster enhanced collaboration in humanitarian endeavors, with distinguished speakers from various organizations and institutions.

