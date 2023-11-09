Digital solutions and the creation of a collaborative digital ecosystem will transform Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftersales market and increase profitability for bodyshops by up to 30 per cent, according to Sanel Hodzic, founder and CEO at Cyber Automotive Solutions.

Speaking in a panel discussion at the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Saudi Arabia National Forum on November 8, 2023, Hodzic joined industry experts to explore body shop breakthroughs and how the introduction of new products, processes and equipment is facilitating operational efficiencies.

According to TechSci Research data, Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket is estimated to reach US$9,446.95 million by 2027. This growth is driven by increasing automobile sales, rapid technological advancements, an increase in the utilization of vehicles, and a change in Saudi Arabian policy that will see 3 million female drivers on the road by 2030. To keep pace with this growth, bodyshops have historically invested in hardware and equipment. However, according to Hodzic, the past few years have seen a shift in attitudes, with bodyshops in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East looking for digital solutions to optimize operations and increase efficiencies.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a digital transformation, both here in the Middle East and around the world. New technologies and enhanced connectivity are playing a much more significant role. The automotive aftermarket is now realizing that embracing digital solutions can be an enabler, helping bodyshops to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of customers and insurance providers,” Hodzic explained.

Hodzic believes bodyshops investing in and utilizing software and digital solutions will gain a competitive advantage based on the efficiencies that can be achieved. He explained bodyshops are becoming more aware of the limitations of relying solely on manual processes. They are now exploring the potential of technology to automate processes and improve efficiency with a view to streamlining operations, achieving cost savings, reducing cycle times and enhancing customer service.

“Empowering bodyshops to take control of their operations and harness the power of data is precisely why Cyber Automotive Solutions developed and launched an advanced automotive management software solution. The industry was demanding a way to boost productivity and enhance connectivity between bodyshops, parts suppliers, insurers and vehicle owners without adding layers of complexity. Our solution provides just that. Our collaborative digital platform seamlessly integrates Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Automotive Body of Knowledge (BoK) to help bodyshops optimize efficiencies and productivity, which could result in up to 30 per cent more profitability,” Hodzic continued.

Among the benefits of using an automotive management system are efficient workflow management and real-time performance tracking. By automating processes and generating performance reports and analytics, the system can not only enhance operational efficiency but also bolster the relationship between insurers, parts suppliers and bodyshops. The advantages extend to vehicle owners as well, as the management system opens up communication and enables owners to check the status of their car at any stage during the repair process, including images of their vehicle.

Hodzic said, “Up to 90 per cent of work carried out at bodyshops is on behalf of insurers, so creating a connected ecosystem that makes the communication between these stakeholders more seamless is critical. By offering a centralized platform for insurers and bodyshops to communicate more effectively and providing real-time updates, messaging and notifications, the system can significantly reduce delays and the risk of miscommunication. This benefits not only the bodyshops and insurers but also car owners, who are able to get their vehicles back in less time.”

The real-time communication and collaboration made possible by a cloud-based management system can also significantly enhance the auditability and accountability of electric vehicle and advanced driver assistance system repairs in bodyshops. This provides an extra layer of protection in the event of an injury claim. Digital management systems allow for the accurate and detailed documentation of all repair processes, creating a comprehensive repair history and ensuring the traceability of all actions taken during the repair process. As ownership of electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance features grows, so too does the risk of injury claims related to these vehicles. The documentation generated by the system can act as evidence to demonstrate proper repair procedures were followed, limiting the liability of bodyshops.

Hodzic concluded that more investment and collaboration is required to realize the full potential of digital solutions. He said, “Software and digital solutions are already revolutionizing the automotive aftermarket. However, we are a long way from breaking through all the barriers and utilizing these tools to deliver maximum results.

"Technology companies are creating digital ecosystems to meet challenges head-on, utilizing their expertise in infrastructure, connectivity, interoperability, data management, security and user experience. However, Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket’s digital transformation relies on more bodyshops embracing this technology.

“By focusing on improving the customer experience and developing a skilled workforce in combination with investing in advanced technology and tools, including computer-aided estimating systems, 3D scanning and printing technology and digital communication platforms, bodyshops can pave the way for digital breakthroughs that drive success in the present and the future.”

Other speakers on the IBIS Saudi Arabia National Forum panel discussion titled ‘Bodyshop Breakthroughs – New products, processes and equipment enabling operational efficiencies for all’ included Mubarak Alsubaie, general manager at Marakeb Group; Michael LoPrete, managing director at 4 Plastic Repairs, USA; and Stephen Louis, business manager premium brands at Axalta.

About Cyber Automotive Solutions:

Cyber Automotive Solutions is a premium UAE-based automotive management consultancy and software solutions provider. Cyber Automotive Solutions is the catalyst that transforms businesses into industry leaders, setting the global standards for automotive excellence.

Cyber Automotive Solutions utilizes Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Automotive Body of Knowledge (BoK) to offer advanced technology, management consulting and automotive training services provided by industry experts.

In line with the vision to champion intelligent automotive solutions, Cyber Automotive Solutions launched a next-generation BMS, a cloud-based automotive management software designed to empower businesses with data and trackable benchmarks. Through this solution, Cyber Automotive Solutions enables growth-oriented businesses to realise their highest potential; streamlining their operations, increasing productivity, improving customer experience, and ultimately, maximizing profitability.

Visit: https://cyberautomotivesolutions.com/