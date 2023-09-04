Cairo - The world is witnessing a revolution in digital transformation, and Egypt is at the forefront of this technological evolution. With its visionary strategy, Egypt Vision 2030, the nation aims to become a leading player in the digital economy, leveraging technology to drive economic growth, enhance public services, and improve citizens' overall quality of life.

In line with Egypt Vision 2030, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched Digital Egypt, a comprehensive initiative to accelerate digital transformation and promote the adoption of digital technologies across sectors. Egypt's commitment to its digital transformation journey is evident through significant investments in robust digital infrastructure, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting digital skills development.

In collaboration with C-level executives and Heads of Sectors involved in the Digital Transformation Journey, we are excited to host the "Digital First Egypt Forum" on September 26-27, 2023 supported by IDSC , ITIDA, and The American Cairo University. This highly anticipated conference provides a platform to discuss and showcase the potential of digital transformation, empowering participants to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and build a thriving digital future for Egypt.

Emphasizing the importance of the Congress, several key industry names have signed up to make industry and keynote addresses, including Khaled El Attar - Vice Minister for Digital Transformation, Automation, and Administrative Development at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Dr. Ahmed Abdel Hafez, Vice President Cybersecurity Affairs, NTRA (National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Egypt), Mohamed Kamal - Director of Cyber Security, Ministry of Finance - Egypt, Amr Mansour - Deputy Chief Transformation Officer, Banque Misr. Panel sessions across the two days will be short and sharp, with over 30 speakers lined up to discuss topics ranging from Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Data Centers, and IT Offshoring and Outsourcing strategies for Egypt’s Digital strategies.

Jay Chandan, CEO of Gorilla Technology, expressed his enthusiasm, "We at Gorilla are pleased to be part of Egypt's Digital Transformation story. Leveraging our global delivery platform and our extensive AI-powered Security Convergence along with Video Analytics solutions, we are excited to be a catalyst, helping accelerate Egypt Vision 2030."

Mohamed Kamel, Lead of Cyber Security at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the significance of the Digital First Egypt conference: "The event focuses on Egypt's digital transformation in line with Vision 2030. One key aspect is addressing challenges and strategies for cybersecurity leaders. This event offers an excellent chance to raise awareness bout the significance of digital transformation without compromising on Cyber Security."

Don't miss this transformative event that brings together visionaries driving Egypt's digital revolution. For registration and more information, visit www.digitalfirstegypt.com.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Shenaz Shaikh,

Program head

Events First Group

Email: shenaz@eventsfirstgroup.com